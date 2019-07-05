Worldwide Wood Sealer Market Size, Industry Trends, Competitive Scenario (2019-2024)

DUBLIN, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood Sealer Market - Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends & Forecast up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wood sealer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period to reach a value of $2.68 billion by 2024.

The study of the global wood sealer market provides the market size information and industry trends along with the parameters and factors impacting it in both short- and long-term. The study also covers the competitive scenario of the market with respect to major players with their branding strategies and differentiating factors among others.

Globally, the US is the biggest market for wood sealer, although China is a close follower and both countries are leading the demand growth in their respective region. The two regional markets represent different extremes of the wood sealer consumption pattern.

The Asian markets are largely gaining from the replacement of traditional oil and varnish sealers, while the growth in the North American market is coming from higher penetration of premium products, especially in Do It Yourself (DIY) segment.

The European market growth is from higher penetration in the Eastern region along with favourable growth of environment-friendly products in the Western part.



Among applications, furniture is expected to maintain its dominance, while construction is expected to witness relatively higher growth. The crude oil price is expected to stabilize in the coming years while environmental factors are expected to play a critical role in market growth.



The competitive scenario is very fragmented, with a large number of players competing among each other in almost all segments. The healthy competition keeps the pricing for wood sealer in check, while the large economic factors such as raw material supply and sudden disruption in the demand-supply balance impact the profitability of the producers.

Few of the prominent players in the global wood sealer market are BASF, Evonik Industries, Sika, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Arkema.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Asia Pacific has the Highest Dominance in the Wood Sealer Market

1.2 Furniture Segment Dominates the Market



2 Market Positioning

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Key Trends

2.2 Related Markets



3 Market Outlook

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Segmentation



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 PESTLE Analysis

4.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Broadening technological advancements reducing effective costs

4.3.1.2 Growing demand for wood conservation

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 Limited awareness & low penetration in developing countries

4.3.2.2 Growing Protectionism in developed countries

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.3.1 Higher penetration in developing countries banking on increasing per capita income

4.3.3.2 Novel products broadening environmentally friendly portfolio

4.3.4 DRO - Impact Analysis

4.4 Patent Analysis



5 Wood Sealer Market, By Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Epoxy Wood Sealer

5.3 Polyurethane Wood Sealer

5.4 Acrylic Urethane Wood Sealer



6 Wood Sealer Market, By End-use

6.1 Overview

6.2 Construction

6.3 Furniture

6.4 Sports Equipment



7 Wood Sealer Market, By Geography

7.1 Overview

7.2 Asia Pacific

7.2.1 Asia Pacific Wood Sealer Market, By Country

7.2.2 Asia Pacific Wood Sealer Market, By Type

7.2.3 Asia Pacific Wood Sealer Market, By End-users

7.3 North America

7.4 Europe

7.5 Rest of the World



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Regional Exposure Analysis

8.2 Market Developments

8.2.1 Corporate Restructuring & Divestments

8.2.2 Expansion & Acquisition

8.2.3 Linear Integration

8.2.4 Product Launch

8.2.5 Research & Development



9 Vendors Profile

9.1 BASF

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Product Profile

9.1.3 Business Units

9.1.4 Geographic Revenue

9.1.5 Recent Developments

9.1.6 Business Focus

9.1.7 Business Strategies

9.1.8 Swot Analysis

9.2 Evonik Industries AG

9.3 Sika AG

9.4 Sherwin-William Inc.

9.5 Arkema



10 Customers Profile

10.1 VINCI Corporation

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Business Units

10.1.3 Geographic Revenue

10.1.4 Business Strategies

10.2 ACS Group

10.3 Fritz EGGER GmbH & Co. OG

10.4 Norbord Inc.

10.5 Skanska



11 Companies to Watch For

11.1 China Forestry Group Corporation

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Evolution in New Trade Dynamics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ffvsi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

