Worlwide Podcasting Industry to 2026 - Featuring Amazon, Apple & Sirius XM Holdings Among Others

The Global Podcasting Market size is expected to reach $41.8 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 24.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Podcasts are a series of verbally expressed word audio documents that can be downloaded by means of the internet on playback devices. The simple availability of Podcasts during travel times and performing multiple tasks, for example, strolling, planting, working out, or cleaning, drive the market development.

The prevalence of this audio broadcasting content was a progressive procedure since its beginning in the early 2000s. This audio content was available just on iPods, media players, PCs, and laptops, with just radio shows being changed over in podcasts. The slow web speed and low storage space issues ruined this current industry's development in those days as clients battled to stream Podcasts on their cell phones. However, the arrival of cell phones, high bandwidth, and recently, personal digital assistants has made the progress for this industry and has changed from niche media to standard music mediums.

While the market is still in its early stage, it has seen massive development in both production volume and utilization over the previous decade. As indicated by a report published by the New York City legal body, New York, known as the focal point of this industry, recorded 42.0 million weekly listeners in 2017. Since the market for podcasts is adjusted to follow present-day consumption patterns, it is anticipated to become exponentially over the forecast period due to the popularity of promptly accessible entertainment content.

The COVID-19 episode has prompted expanded guidelines on venturing out of homes and assembling at public spots. This outbreak has decidedly affected the already emerging market for Podcasts; clients pick to tune in to streaming channels when doing their family tasks or when working from home. While podcast utilization is straightforwardly related to commuting practices, the shortening of drive times because of less traffic has diminished the listening extents. Nonetheless, the Podcast industry has accomplished opportunities because of the unexpected rise in in-home media consumption during this outbreak.

Based on Genre, the market is segmented into News & Politics, Comedy, Society & Culture, Sports and Others. Based on Formats, the market is segmented into Interview, Panels, Conversational, Solo and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

