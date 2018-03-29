Worth Coworking, LLC welcomes Karen Pierre as Director of Sales for Serendipity Labs Dallas HALL Arts

DALLAS, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Karen Pierre joins Worth Coworking, LLC as Director of Sales at Serendipity Labs Dallas HALL Arts. Karen is taking the lead selling office memberships, coworking memberships and daytime/evening events at the new Dallas Arts District location. When fully ramped-up this Dallas location will host approximately 450 members across various membership-levels. Serendipity Labs members appreciate the professional, highly-amenitized, hospitality-driven experience and the growing national network of locations. Serendipity Labs members typically range from 30-60 years of age, are 50% female and more than half have their membership paid by their employer.
Serendipity Labs Dallas HALL Arts is located inside KPMG Plaza at HALL Arts (1st / 17th floors). This sales role will allow Karen to focus her efforts in Dallas, draw from all her previous sales experience and tap into her vast network to recruit enterprise-class corporate memberships. Our new event space in the Dallas Arts District is perfect for corporate, social and charitable events in the cultural epicenter of Dallas, Texas.
Prior to this role, Karen served as Senior Sales Executive at Bisnow Media covering DFW, Austin and San Antonio; and prior to that as Senior Advertising Executive at CoStar. Karen is a life-long Dallas resident who loves promoting Dallas and seeing it grow. Karen earned her B.A. in Urban Studies from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from Rollins College.
Serendipity Labs offers workplace memberships that include full-time and part-time coworking; private offices, workstations, and team rooms, all with enterprise class technology and a secure infrastructure.
Private Offices • Coworking • Team Rooms • Meetings & Events
A Membership Plan For Every Work Style
