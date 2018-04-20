WOW air Introduces New Wow Premium Fares

The WOW premium ticket bundle includes: the WOW air BigSeat, featuring a wider seat with a foot rest and at least 37 inches of legroom; priority boarding and fast track security; an in-flight meal and drinks; two checked bags; one carry-on item; one personal item; and no change fee for rescheduling and cancellation protection.

WOW premium is an enhanced version of the WOW biz offering that was announced in 2017.

"We have received great interest from businesses that want to provide their employees that travel a more comfortable experience at affordable prices that are not currently available," says Skúli Mogensen, founder and CEO of WOW air. "We believe we can be a leader in this market by offering a premium product at half the price of our competitors and look forward to continuing to lower prices over the Atlantic."



For a limited time, travelers can purchase select one-way WOW premium fares to Iceland from Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO) and New York (EWR and JFK) for as low as $399*. Additionally, WOW air is offering select one-way WOW premium fares from Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO) and New York (EWR and JFK) to Amsterdam (AMS), Paris (CDG) and London (LGW and STN) via Iceland for as low as $599*.

To learn more about WOW premium and book a premium flight, visit www.wowair.us/flights/wow-premium/.

More information about each ticket package available from WOW air is available here:

WOW basic WOW plus WOW comfy WOW premium Flight ticket

1 personal item up to a maximum of 42x32x25cm/ 17x13x10in. Flight ticket

1 personal item

1 carry-on bag up to a maximum of 56x45x25cm/22x18x10in (12kg/26 lbs).

1 checked bag.

Standard seat selection. Flight ticket

1 personal item

1 carry-on bag

1 checked in bag.

Cancellation protection . Ensures a refund if a customer cancels a flight reservation due to unavoidable reasons. More on cancellation protection here.

Seat reservation. XL (seat pitch: 32" - 33") or XXL (seat pitch: 35"+). Best extra legroom seat available. Flight ticket

1 personal item .

1 carry-on bag .

2 checked bags

Cancellation protection. Ensures a refund if a customer cancels a flight reservation due to unavoidable reasons. More on cancellation protection here.

BigSeat. Our biggest and most comfortable seat with a seat pitch: 37" -45")

Fast Track Security at KEF airport in Iceland. Separate security lane through security control. Quicker access to the departure hall.

Priority boarding (all airports). Early boarding means plenty of overhead baggage space and more time to get comfortable on board.

In-flight meal. Delicious meal from our exclusive pre-order menu or food and drink from the WOW ME catalog on board.

No change fee

About WOW air

WOW air offers the lowest fares, a modern fleet with the lowest emissions and the biggest smile; this is the WOW air promise to its valuable customers. As of spring 2018, the airline services 39 destinations across Europe and North America including Dublin, London, Paris, Berlin, and Copenhagen.

Established in November 2011 by Icelandic entrepreneur Skúli Mogensen, the purple airline flies with Airbus A320, Airbus A321 and Airbus A330 models. WOW air boasts one of the world's youngest fleet, with an average aircraft age of just 2 years.

WOW air was ranked as the 7th best low-cost airline in Europe at the 2013, 2014 and 2015 Skytrax World Airline Awards and was the youngest airline in the top ten.

