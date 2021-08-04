Writer Jenna Grace shares mental health knowledge through classes; articles

DETROIT, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of her ongoing attempt to help people living with physical and mental health issues, a local writer and educator is launching a new class created for people coping with mental health issues and trauma.

Created by Jenna Grace, who shares her stories about trauma, disorder and mindfulness, "Writing for Health Part 1: How to Journal to Connect to Your Interoceptive Sense and to Understand Your Anxiety, Depression and Pain" is free and will take place on August 25 from 7-7:40 p.m.

This course, which is the first in a series, will teach students how to use journaling as a tool to connect to their interoceptive sense by providing strategies, tips and exercises for getting started. Our interoceptive sense is in charge of our mind-body connection, and often when we are suffering, that connect can be lost. In this first class, Grace will help participants reconnect to their interoceptive sense through journaling.

Participants will be encouraged to explore, observe and reflect on journals in order to process experiences and emotions. It will also help participants create a plan for continuing on their healing journey after the class is complete. They will be allowed to keep all writing after the class is done, and are not required to share their writing with the class.

As a blog writer and essayist, Grace's use of daily journaling played a major role in the discovery of her hidden trauma.

A recent essay with The Mighty by the Michigan-based writer, entitled " Awakening: How Occupational Therapy Uncovered Hidden Trauma ," explores her experience uncovering hidden trauma and how it has helped her on her journey to healing.

"I share my stories in the hope that they'll help others heal," said Grace. "I am excited to empower others to use writing as a tool for healing as well."

This class is being offered for free for anyone who subscribes to Grace's website at https://www.jennagracewrite.com/ . Those who register will receive information on how to access the class before August 25.

Jenna Grace is a writer, educator and trauma survivor sharing stories on trauma, disorder and mindfulness. Her mission is to learn how to live a healthy life after trauma and to help others learn how to do so too. Visit https://www.jennagracewrite.com/ for more information.

SOURCE Jenna Grace

