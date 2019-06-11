WuXi NextCODE Clarifications to Public Letter Sent to Department of Health and Human Services Acting Inspector General Joanne M. Chiedi

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi NextCODE ("we" or the "Company"), the emerging global standard platform for genomics, today provided the following clarifications to the public letter (the "Letter") sent by the U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Senator Marco Rubio yesterday to Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Acting Inspector General (IG) Joanne M. Chiedi requesting oversight on potential payments made to U.S. entities with partnerships to companies with ties to the Chinese government:

We note that the Letter named the Company as a for-profit company from China with ties to the Chinese government. In fact, we are an international company with our global headquarter in Cambridge, MA in the United States. The majority of our senior management members (including the Chairman, the CEO, the CSO and CTO) and the majority of our board members are U.S. citizens, and the super majority of our equity interests are held by non-Chinese shareholders.

With respect to the concern of genomic data storage in the Letter, we would like to emphasize that we always separate the genomic data storage for our business in the U.S. and our business in China. For our U.S. business, we currently use a leading U.S. cloud service provider; and for China -based business, we currently use a leading Chinese cloud service provider (which is not Huawei).

We would also like to take this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to preserving the data security and privacy of our partners, customers and users, and we take that commitment very seriously. We continuously work with our customers and industry and government stakeholders to ensure our platform and services adhere to the highest standard in the industry and satisfy all compliance requirements.

