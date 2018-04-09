X2Engine, Inc. Taps CRM Industry Veteran David Buchanan as CEO

X2CRM delivers a seamless enterprise CRM, workflow, and marketing automation platform that's powerful, customizable, and easy-to-use. Unlike other CRM products, X2CRM is a homogeneous code base built in a modern language and designed to be deployed in multiple environments. X2CRM's end-to-end workflow automation provides superior productivity and business efficiency by converging and automating all customer-facing efforts.

Buchanan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new position at the helm of X2Engine, Inc. Before joining the company, Buchanan was CEO of Bluenile Software, a Salesforce.com™ Marketing Cloud implementer. He has more than 30 years of technical and management experience as a founder and leader of many successful CRM organizations including Cybrant Software (acquired by Blue Martini) and Aurum Software (acquired by Baan Software).

Buchanan was impressed with the code and innovation quality within X2CRM, and knew that many Salesforce.com customers were unhappy and longing for an alternative. At X2Engine, Inc., he refocused the entire company, product design, trial and on-boarding, and service and support to deliver the highest satisfaction to their customers. This renewed vision and execution is already making a difference within the industry.

"Having extensive experience as a Salesforce.com integration partner, I know firsthand the technical pitfalls companies face trying to implement multiple Salesforce products which often includes extensive configuration to connect three different databases when it should be just one database. It is a huge effort when trying to connect Salesforce.com Sales Cloud with the Marketing Cloud and Pardot lead tracking," said Buchanan. "Instead of Salesforce.com's frustrating technological deficiencies due to incompatible cloud platforms, databases, application languages, different user interfaces, subpar support and premium price tag, our customer-first approach is to provide a seamless X2CRM system with white glove service and support that works harder for companies."

To provide assurance that X2CRM avoids the pitfalls and problems of previously deployed CRM solutions, X2Engine, Inc. believes in a true "try before you buy" approach. First, X2Engine, Inc. has made a major investment in tools and utilities to automate migrating Salesforce.com users to X2CRM. To limit the risk of switching CRM solutions, X2Engine is offering an unrestricted 30-day free trial to allow prospective clients to measure the system's business value before signing a contract or even providing a credit card.

X2Engine, Inc. offers a "white glove" service where the company performs the necessary work to allow customers to quickly transfer and step into production with X2CRM; even to those requiring extensive previously implemented Salesforce.com customizations. X2Engine, Inc. additionally provides an implementation partner program as an alternative for customers to choose on how they want to design, deploy and manage their solution.

David Buchanan will be at CRM Evolution, and is available to meet regarding replacing existing Salesforce.com deployments with X2CRM without business disruption. To schedule a meeting with David, visit x2crm.com/crm-evolution-2018. Also, visit the X2CRM (booth 105) to enter to win the amazing Jibo social robot.

About X2CRM

X2Engine, Inc. develops X2CRM - the seamless enterprise customer relationship management (CRM) solution that converges and automates all customer-facing efforts. X2CRM's end-to-end workflow automation provides superior productivity and business efficiency by not missing any aspect of the contact relationship. Translated into more than 15 languages, X2CRM is one of the fastest-growing CRM applications worldwide with more than 40,000 deployments. To learn more, visit http://www.x2crm.com or call (831) 900-5830.

Salesforce.com is a registered trademark of Salesforce.com, Inc. in the United States and in other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact

Ray George

650-922-3825

ray@hen-house.co

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/x2engine-inc-taps-crm-industry-veteran-david-buchanan-as-ceo-300626097.html

SOURCE X2Engine, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.x2crm.com

