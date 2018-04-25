Xirtix Consulting Named Business Technology Advisor

HOUSTON, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xirtix Consulting has been named the Building Technology Advisor for the Executive Plaza Building Complex, located inside Loop 610 at Newcastle in Houston, Texas. The building is owned by Cypressbrook Company.

Providing ease of lease and risk reduction is key to attracting business tenants. Handling the IT planning and deployment as a service for prospective tenants is a key competitive advantage for Cyrpressbrook. "Xirtix has been a great asset to our building. Starting with the design and installation of our fiberoptics and now as the building's IT consultant, Xirtix is helping all of our tenants plan, cost, and deploy their IT infrastructure. Because of Xirtix we are providing our tenants the opportunity to save time and money," says Jim Cooper, Senior Property Manager, Cypressbrook. Cypressbrook offers EACH prospective tenant complimentary time with Xirtix to discuss how the unique technology in the building can meet their needs.

Nick Dragna, CEO of Xirtix says, "Cypressbrook sees 'preplanning' of IT as a critical competitive advantage in securing best-in-class tenants. Xirtix is honored and very excited to join Cypressbrook in their commitment to delivering a quality planning and design service to their tenants Xirtix utilizes our proprietary Organizational Maturity Level process to help Cypressbrook clients identify key risks and key requirements to moving and upgrading IT – this service almost guarantees a lease."

Executive Plaza has unique technology infrastructures, including Fiber Optics up to 100 gigabits and a redundant datacenter. The combination of unique technology infrastructure and prospective tenant education and advising is unique in the corporate office market. Xirtix is unique in the Houston market in providing real estate owners with this service.

Xirtix Consulting, LLC specializes in serving growth-oriented businesses as an integrated IT solutions department. Xirtix handles IT complexity and strategy so its clients can focus on core service deliverables.

