XL Catlin to hold Global Day of Giving on Friday, June 8, 2018

Since the inception of the Global Day of Giving in 2006, XL Catlin colleagues have performed close to 290,000 hours of community service through hundreds of charitable projects in various locations worldwide.

XL's Chief Executive Officer, Mike McGavick, who will be working with colleagues on a Habitat for Humanity project in Clearwater, Florida, said: "Our Global Day of Giving is an event that we at XL Catlin look forward to every year. It's a time for us to closely engage with the communities around us in a meaningful way that benefits all involved beyond the actual day."

XL's President and Chief Operating Officer Greg Hendrick, who will be volunteering with Connecticut-based A Better Chance ("ABC") which is a non-profit that provides residential, social and financial support to talented minority ethnic students from disadvantaged inner city areas, said: "I'm incredibly proud of how enthusiastically colleagues participate, with a shared understanding that our skills, labor, and time can make a difference in our local communities. Having grown up on the very same street as ABC's girl scholars' house, I'm looking forward to revisiting an area that has meaning for me, and to making a positive difference to the lives of these students."

During this year's Global Day of Giving, some 250 diverse projects are scheduled to take place in approximately 60 locations around the world, including:

China : Colleagues in Shanghai will be wrapping and preparing gifts for seniors and helping with some cleaning projects at a seniors residence.

Colleagues in will be wrapping and preparing gifts for seniors and helping with some cleaning projects at a seniors residence. Singapore : Colleagues will spend the day interacting with senior citizens during a trip to explore a local farm.

Colleagues will spend the day interacting with senior citizens during a trip to explore a local farm. France : One team of colleagues based in Le Mans will help "La Ligue Contre Le Cancer" association, which helps fight cancer and supports those with cancer and their families, prepare for the "La Marche pour La Vie" scheduled to take place the next day and involve approximately 1,500 walkers. Also for the 12 th consecutive year some colleagues in Paris will provide administrative and other assistance to Ayud'art, a French organization which supports CIMA , a center for street children in Lima , Perù.

One team of colleagues based in Le Mans will help "La Ligue Contre Le Cancer" association, which helps fight cancer and supports those with cancer and their families, prepare for the "La Marche pour La Vie" scheduled to take place the next day and involve approximately 1,500 walkers. Also for the 12 consecutive year some colleagues in will provide administrative and other assistance to Ayud'art, a French organization which supports , a center for street children in , Perù. Germany : A team in Cologne will be renovating a stage for a school focused on supporting children with special needs.

A team in will be renovating a stage for a school focused on supporting children with special needs. Poland : A group of Wroclaw colleagues will be educating children on the importance of the oceans and specifically on the hidden world of coral reefs.

A group of Wroclaw colleagues will be educating children on the importance of the oceans and specifically on the hidden world of coral reefs. UK: Colleagues in London will be upcycling much needed furniture for low income families. Another team in London will be facilitating a workshop to help improve the employability opportunities for young men who are currently unemployed. The workshop will include sessions on resilience, teamwork, and communications.

Colleagues in will be upcycling much needed furniture for low income families. Another team in will be facilitating a workshop to help improve the employability opportunities for young men who are currently unemployed. The workshop will include sessions on resilience, teamwork, and communications. US: Colleagues will be engaged in a variety of projects from the East to West coast, including sewing colorful pillowcases to brighten up the rooms for hospitalized children in Exton, teaching a group of 2nd and 3rd grade students in New York about the basics of money, jobs and business, making lunches for children and handing out food boxes to families in need in Scottsdale, Arizona and sorting through fresh produce and bulk food items at a food bank in San Francisco .

Colleagues will be engaged in a variety of projects from the East to West coast, including sewing colorful pillowcases to brighten up the rooms for hospitalized children in Exton, teaching a group of 2nd and 3rd grade students in about the basics of money, jobs and business, making lunches for children and handing out food boxes to families in need in and sorting through fresh produce and bulk food items at a food bank in . Bermuda : Coinciding with World Oceans Day, some colleagues in Bermuda will be cleaning up trash on the beaches and trails on the South Shore of the island while others will be engaged in a variety of other projects including clearing shrubs, planting trees, cleaning a school for special needs students and preparing meals for seniors and families in need.

About XL Catlin

XL Catlin is the global brand used by XL Group Ltd's (NYSE: XL) insurance and reinsurance companies which provide property, casualty, professional and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises throughout the world. Clients look to XL Catlin for answers to their most complex risks and to help move their world forward. To learn more, visit xlcatlin.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xl-catlin-to-hold-global-day-of-giving-on-friday-june-8-2018-300661202.html

SOURCE XL Catlin

Related Links

http://xlcatlin.com

