XMOS Announces a New Regional Distribution Deal With Weikeng Across China and Taiwan

This partnership underlines the rapidly increasing demand for interfaces that enable people to control electronc devices the natural way - with their voice. There's great synergy between XMOS - which supplies the most comprehensive portfolio of far-field voice interfaces and Weikeng - which is a highly regarded, specialist distributor in the smart speaker, TV and TV accessories market.

Mark Lippett, Chief Executive at XMOS said, "We're delighted to partner with Weikeng and extend the distribution of our voice solutions for the connected home market. Our world class voice and audio solutions appeal strongly to Weikeng's customer base and we value their distribution capability across connected devices, especially smart speakers, TVs, soundbars and accessories."

Stan Chi, President & COO at Weikeng said, "VUI (voice user interface) is becoming mainstream in key market segments including consumer electronics, commercial conferencing, and emerging automotive applications. We are excited to be working with XMOS, who is the leader in these markets and firmly believe there is synergy with our other complementary product lines."

About XMOS

XMOS is a leading supplier of voice and audio solutions to the consumer electronics market. Unique silicon architecture and highly differentiated software positions XMOS at the interface between voice processing, biometrics and artificial intelligence. The VocalFusion™ portfolio includes:

circular mic arrays for smart speakers and "centre of room" implementations

linear mic arrays for "edge of room" devices with stereo-AEC kits optimised for smart TVs, soundbars, set-top boxes and digital media adaptors

linear mic arrays and mono-AEC kits for other smart home devices such control panels and washing machines.

The XMOS VocalFusion range captures and delivers a crystal clear voice interaction from across the room for processing by a cloud-based speech recognition system or local application processor. See more at xmos.com.

About Weikeng

Weikeng is a leading distributor across Asia, specialising in consumer electronics including smart speakers, TV and TV accessories.

