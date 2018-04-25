XO Group Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2018 Conference Call For May 2nd At 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time

NEW YORK, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XO Group Inc. (NYSE: XOXO, xogroupinc.com), announced today that it will release its first quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 7:30 a.m. ET (4:30 a.m. PT). Following the release, the Company will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT) to discuss the results.

Participants should dial in to (833) 236-5763, Conference ID#2587477 or access the live webcast at ir.xogroupinc.com. Ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin please dial in or access the live webcast on the investor relations area of the Company's website, accessible at http://ir.xogroupinc.com. Following completion of the call, a recorded replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website.

About XO Group Inc.
XO Group Inc.'s (NYSE: XOXO; xogroupinc.com)  mission is to help people navigate and truly enjoy life's biggest moments together. Our multi-platform brands guide couples through transformative life stages - from getting married with The Knot, to having a baby with The Bump, and helping bring important celebrations to life with entertainment vendors from GigMasters. The Company is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XOXO) and is headquartered in New York City.

 

