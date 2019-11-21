NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xperteks, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Xperteks® Computer Consultancy, Inc. to its 2019 Next-Gen 250 list. The annual list recognizes standout IT solution providers that embrace emerging technologies to adapt to an evolving marketplace. Next-Gen 250 honorees have transformed their businesses by providing business analytics, cloud computing, mobility, unified communications, virtualization, or other leading-edge technologies before they became mainstream. In doing so, these honorees consistently meet their customers' ever-changing IT needs and drive adoption of transformational technologies across the IT channel.

Xperteks Recognized on 2019 CRN Next-Gen 250 List

Xperteks® has been a pioneer of the MSP industry for over 18 years and is serving its customers throughout the New York City metropolitan area. This service provider believes in extensive research before analyzing and implementing solutions and strives to cater to the needs of every client, providing unique technological solutions.

Their clients trust Xperteks® to solve all their business technology-related problems. The clients know that they can focus on their core business activities while Xperteks® manages their IT needs and services at a fixed monthly fee.

Marcial Velez, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xperteks® says, "Our continual pursuit for innovative technologies is what our clients depend on to ensure their success. To be a master technology services provider, you must always be vigilant and open to emerging technologies."

"CRN's 2019 Next-Gen 250 list includes elite solution providers who stay nimble and evolve within the ever-transforming IT landscape," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "These innovative companies continuously deliver cutting edge solutions that empower their customers to be successful. Congratulations to each team on this year's list for their positive impact on the IT channel."

A sampling of the 2019 Next-Gen 250 list will be featured in the December issue of CRN. The complete list will be available online at www.crn.com/nextgen250 .

About Xperteks® Computer Consultancy, Inc.

Xperteks® Computer Consultancy, Inc. is a Master Technology Services Provider founded in 2001. We specialize in managed IT Services, which include network, cloud, cybersecurity management solutions, server management, desktop management, and mobile device management among other next generation solutions..

Xperteks® is the ultimate source for any business to access teams of technology experts who will secure, implement, and manage the right technology to increase profitability and gain a significant competitive advantage in the marketplace. As a certified New York minority business enterprise, Xperteks® is a supplier of technology solutions for local and state governments as well as the Fortune 500 through the National Minority Supplier Development Council.

Follow Xperteks®: Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Xperteks® Computer Consultancy, Inc.

Website: https://www.xperteks.com

Email: Asktheteam@xperteks.com

Call: 212-206-6262

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Contact:

Alana Veras

Xperteks® Computer Consultancy, Inc.

212.206.6262

229656@email4pr.com

SOURCE Xperteks Computer Consultancy

Related Links

https://www.xperteks.com

