XtendTouch Pro Launches on Kickstarter - World's 1st 15.6" 4K AMOLED Portable Monitor

HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portable monitor specialists Pepper Jobs, recently launched a revolutionary new display that features advanced OLED technologies in a lightweight portable design for on-the-go professionals that demand the ultimate in color accuracy and visual quality. This stunning new monitor makes OLED affordable and practical for anyone. XtendTouch Pro is available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/409094518/xtendtouch-pro-worlds-1st-156-4k-amoled-portable-monitor

Today, working remotely or on the go is a constant reality but trying to be productive on a small phone or tablet screen is difficult and for many professionals, such as photographers and designers, it's impossible when detailed work is required. LCD external monitors are available but lack the brightness and clarity needed for today's apps and games. Now, new solutions such as the XtendTouch Pro are using the power of OLED displays to solve this problem.

"Anyone who works on the go or uses an external monitor with mobile devices knows that it's difficult to achieve a balance of quality, affordability, and portability. Most lightweight displays use LCD technology which simply doesn't meet the quality demands of professionals. OLED displays are preferred because of their superior performance - they are thinner in size, brighter, more efficient, and have better contrast and refresh rates. Our team wanted to give users the power of OLED at an affordable price with 4K resolution and enhanced features such as touchscreen control. XtendTouch Pro is the ultimate portable monitor, it has go-anywhere convenience with the most advanced AMOLED display with true-to-life colors, extreme black, and stunning details that let you see and work better." – Ken Wong, CEO of Pepper Jobs

The XtendTouch Pro is the world's first 15.6" 4K AMOLED monitor with advanced features that make it the ultimate portable display. Seeing is believing. It has 8.3 million self-lit pixels that each emits their own light independently and can be completely turned off, enabling the XtendTouch Pro with vivid colors, deep black, stunning images, and incredible details. It achieves an incredible 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage for truly-precise color accuracy, exceptional contrast and rapid response - perfect for image-heavy apps and gaming. It also includes an advanced 4096-pressure-sensitive stylus with a Microsoft-certified chip for drawing, image retouching, and note-taking.

In addition to its high-performance visuals, XtendTouch Pro also has some clever features that add convenience and make it a productivity booster. It has dual stereo speakers and PD passthrough charging to keep mobile devices powered up while working and its foldable stand and magnetic cover make it easy for users to set up an efficient mobile workstation at home or anywhere.

XtendTouch Pro is available now on Kickstarter with special pricing and incentives to reward early supporters. Learn more at the campaign page here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/409094518/xtendtouch-pro-worlds-1st-156-4k-amoled-portable-monitor

