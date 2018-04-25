XYIENCE Energy Drink Unveils New Can Redesign And 4-Pack Package

The redesign features a crisp white background and a larger, more prominent placement of the product's zero calorie/zero sugar benefits. Each can is also now represented with a highly visible top color band designed to easily differentiate among flavors. The upgrades create clearer product visibility on store shelves and a more visually appealing choice for consumers.

Proudly displaying its updated design, XYIENCE's new 4-pack package will be available next month at select retailers for $6.99. The 4-pack makes the purchase of multiple cans more convenient and is appealing to the grocery trade which continues to be the fastest growing channel for the category. The new 4-packs will be available in the brand's three top-selling flavors: Cherry Lime, Mango Guava and Frostberry Blast.

"Consumers have always loved XYIENCE's great taste and zero calorie/zero sugar features. We've kept the same, refreshing taste and formula but we felt that a package redesign would better communicate XYIENCE's benefits and make it more prominent on the shelf," said Thomas Oh, SVP of marketing of Big Red, Inc., the makers of XYIENCE Energy. "Our consumers have busy, active lives so this new look and convenient 4-packs allow them to more easily find XYIENCE and get more product at a great price."

The brand will kick off these updates with a new product video and digital marketing campaign that launches on May 1 across premium websites (mobile and desktop). The video introducing the can redesign can be viewed here.

XYIENCE is available nationwide with a suggested retail price of $1.99 - $2.29 per 16-ounce can.

ABOUT XYIENCE (pronounced zi-ence)

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, XYIENCE is the leading zero calorie/zero sugar energy drink made with all natural flavors and colors. XYIENCE is available in eight great-tasting flavors: Cherry Lime, Mango Guava, Frostberry Blast, Blue Pomegranate, Cran Razz, Fruit Punch, Tangerine and Melon Mayhem. XYIENCE is marketed strictly to consumers ages 18 and over. Learn more at www.XYIENCE.com or connect with XYIENCE Energy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

