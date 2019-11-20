YA Announces Leadership Changes: Todd Carter and John Coskran to Assume Co-President Roles

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YA, the market leader in delivering high-impact, data-driven marketing promotions for the nation's most respected brands, announced today that as of Jan. 1, 2020, Todd Carter and John Coskran will become YA co-presidents.

Carter and Coskran are already with the firm. Carter joined YA in 2016 and is currently the firm's Chief Digital Officer. As co-president, he will lead sales, marketing, product development and digital services. In 2013, Carter was named CIO of the Year by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

Coskran, who joined YA in February 2018, is currently YA's Chief Financial Officer. When he assumes the role of co-president in 2020, he will lead several functions, including accounting, finance, HR, legal, client services and the Chatham Kent, Ontario contact center.

"I am extremely proud of the work done at YA in the six years that I've had the honor of leading this company," said current YA President and CEO Chris Behrens. "We've gone from a traditional rebates and rewards company to becoming an industry leading, digital-only marketing promotions firm. The incoming co-presidents will further the commitment to enabling the very best employee culture and stellar client service. I have no doubt the future will continue to be very bright for YA."

Behrens will stay on at YA as Non-Executive Chairman and Board Member. He is stepping down from the YA President and CEO roles at the end of the year to assume the position of CEO at The Mather Group (TMG), a rapidly growing Chicago-based wealth management firm with $8 billion in assets under advisement.

About YA

For more than 45 years, YA has been a leader in promotional marketing services. We deliver high-impact data-driven digital, social and mobile promotions, such as rebates/rewards, enter to win and loyalty programs, to the nation's most respected brands. With deep expertise across several industries, our end-to-end management of 3,500+ promotions each year helps our clients reach tens of millions of consumers annually. This makes us experts at turning even first-time customers into loyal brand advocates who take action, buy more and spread the word. For more information, visit: yaengage.com.

