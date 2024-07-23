Yalo Partners with PruittHealth to Elevate Healthcare Marketing and Brand Engagement

ATLANTA, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Yalo is thrilled to announce our partnership with PruittHealth, a premier provider of comprehensive healthcare services. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Yalo as we join forces to enhance PruittHealth's brand presence, drive engagement, and generate high-quality leads for their skilled nursing facilities and independent senior living communities.

In early 2024, PruittHealth initiated a thorough reassessment of their marketing partnerships, issuing an RFP to several esteemed agencies, including Yalo. Following a rigorous selection process, PruittHealth chose Yalo for our deep healthcare marketing knowledge and extensive capabilities in brand strategy, digital engagement, media planning, and advertising.

Goals and Objectives



The partnership's primary goals are to generate high-quality leads and boost admissions for PruittHealth's skilled nursing services. Additionally, we aim to attract inquiries and tour requests for the Oaks at Whitaker Glen independent senior living community. Our collaboration seeks to amplify PruittHealth's brand visibility, highlighting their exceptional care offerings and fostering meaningful engagement.

PruittHealth's commitment to a holistic continuum of care aligns perfectly with Yalo's expertise in integrated marketing strategies. Our campaigns, tailored to emphasize trustworthiness, capability, and compassionate care, align with PruittHealth's vision of being a premier healthcare provider. Our experience in designing digital experiences and executing precise media plans is ideally suited to meet their needs. Early campaigns are set to go live in July, with a full acquisition strategy launching in August.

Implementing Expert Strategies



Our initial strategies include crafting targeted paid media campaigns to drive awareness and engagement, supported by dedicated landing pages for skilled nursing services to boost conversions. We began with Patient Journey Mapping sessions to understand better the barriers patients and their caretakers face when choosing a facility, streamlining the lead closing process.

Yalo's omnichannel marketing approach ensures that PruittHealth's message reaches their audience through multiple channels, creating a cohesive brand experience. By leveraging data-driven insights, we optimize campaigns for maximum impact and engagement, delivering the right message to the right audience at the right time.

Addressing Specific Challenges with Innovation



Yalo's cohesive and targeted campaigns are designed to ensure higher-quality leads and increased conversions. Our strategies highlight PruittHealth's holistic continuum of care, ensuring patients receive comprehensive support at every stage of their health journey.

Innovation and creativity are at the heart of our approach. Yalo brings fresh ideas and strategies to develop compelling campaigns that resonate with PruittHealth's audience and drive impactful results. We have also connected PruittHealth with a partner for a new lead attribution system and will provide consulting support throughout the process, ensuring seamless and effective implementation.

We look forward to a successful collaboration that will elevate PruittHealth's brand and drive significant growth and engagement.

About PruittHealth

PruittHealth is a premier provider of comprehensive healthcare services, offering a holistic continuum of care that includes skilled nursing, home health care, and independent senior living. With a commitment to compassionate care and excellence, PruittHealth is dedicated to enhancing the lives of their patients and residents.

About Yalo

Yalo is a full-service marketing agency specializing in elevating the soul of brands. Their team of strategists, creatives, technologists and account executives develop innovative marketing and advertising solutions for clients and their customers across a variety of traditional and new media formats and platforms. Yalo is based in Atlanta, GA and Cleveland, OH, with outposts in multiple cities across the US.

