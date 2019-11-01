Yamhill Press Releases New Book by Author S.L. Stoner

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamhill Press is pleased to announce publication of Bitter Cry, the eighth novel in the Sage Adair historical mystery series set in the early 1900's. Once again, we have an action-packed mystery based upon actual historical facts of social concern. Sage Adair, an undercover operative for the labor movement, is waiting to learn his next assignment when a young newsboy, Glad Tobias, crosses his path. What follows is a journey into the dark corners of Sage's own past and into a present that includes kidnapping, murder and greed.

Progressive History With A Mystery Twist

Sage's heart is captured by Glad's earnest, elfin face and soon Sage finds himself in a battle against child labor exploitation. What was life like for the impoverished child working as a newsboy, messenger, or child minder? Sage finds out, one heart tug at a time. Fortunately, others he encounters show him, and us, that hope is to be found in the actions of the progressives. Actual people are the basis for many of the story's characters.

S.L. Stoner, formerly a labor union lawyer, believes these historical figures' names and deeds are beacons lighting the way for today's progressives. Reviewers have called Stoner's writing style "simple and spare." Like all of the previous Sage Adair stories, Bitter Cry is peopled with re-occurring, multi-racial, and multi-ethnic characters that confront the challenges collaboratively while acquiring ever more like-minded friends in the process.

