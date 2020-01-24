Yankee's Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera and Grammy Award-Winning Hip-Hop Artist Lecrae Join the Dynamic Lineup at the 2020 Better Man Event

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming on the heels of a year of explosive growth at its first arena venue, The Better Man Event™ now in its 16th year announced today Mariano Rivera, Lecrae, Rev. Sammy Rodriguez and Jonnie W. all will take the BME 2020 stage at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Fla. on Saturday May 16th. The new venue offers growth for over 9,000 attendees and will have a pre-event tailgate party that will feature a 5-man stunt motorbike show included in the price of admission.

Thousands of men were equipped, encouraged and engaged in what it means to be better in every area of their lives - 2019 speakers included Evander Holyfield, Journey's Jonathan Cain, Hobby Lobby Founder David Green, KORN's Brian "Head" Welch, UCF Quarterback McKenzie Milton and Rev. Anthony Thompson. The men packed out Addition Financial Arena at the University of Central Florida at the 15th annual Better Man Event on April 13, 2019. 7,500 men were encouraged to "Don't Stop Believing" by Journey's Jonathan Cain on keys and KORN's Brian "Head" Welch on electric guitar in a creative version of the hit Journey song that electrified the arena on April 13, 2019.

"We are so excited for the 2020 event at Silver Spurs Arena and these amazing men who have agreed to join us on stage to equip, encourage and engage us with what it truly means to be better – better husbands, fathers, sons, friends and co-workers," said Brian Buckley, Founder and CEO, Better Man Event. "It's a dream team of a speaker and performer line up and our theme for this year is that as men we are truly "Better Together". Every guy needs other men in their lives encouraging them and pointing them towards Jesus who by His power enables us to be better," continued Buckley.

2020 Better Man Event speakers:

Mariano Rivera – New York Yankees, Hall of Fame Pitcher

– New York Yankees, Hall of Fame Pitcher Lecrae – Grammy Award-Winning Hip-Hop Artist

– Grammy Award-Winning Hip-Hop Artist Rev. Sammy Rodriguez – Pastor, Author, Movie Producer

– Pastor, Author, Movie Producer Jonnie W. – Comedian, Joke Teller Music Maker

May 16, 2020

Silver Spurs Arena

1875 Silver Spur Lane

Kissimmee, FL 34744

Tickets are on sale now: BetterManEvent.com and follow the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @BetterManEvent.

Event timeline:

3pm: Tailgate event party featuring a 5-man motor bike and trick bike stunt show

6pm: Doors open

7pm: BME 2020 event

"God is moving in the hearts of men of all ages in Central Florida and across the country in a way we've never seen. Our organization will respond by faith and be ready to scale future gatherings for growth," said Buckley. "Men are hungry for real community and to spend time together laughing, celebrating, and even getting emotional and engaging in what it means to be better in every area of our lives is a very good thing. This is why we will be doing these annual events for many more years to come," continued Buckley.

"The BME" experienced nearly 88% attendee growth in 2019 at UCF's Addition Financial Arena after selling out the next largest venue in town – a mega church for two years in a row. The organization is planning for annual Better Man Events well into the future as it responds to the demand demonstrated last year and expected growth in the years to come.

The Better Man Event

Founded in 2004, The Better Man Event is an annual 2.5-hour power packed Central Florida focused Men's Event designed to Equip, Encourage, and Engage Men to become "Better". Over the past 15 years, the Better Man Event has featured nationally known speakers to speak directly into more than 32,000 Men's lives about what it is to be a better friend, student, co-worker, brother, father and husband.

The first Better Man Event had 48 men in attendance and the last three (3) events have been sold out audiences of 4,000+ men. The 2019 event at Addition Financial Arena (UCF Arena) had 7,500 men in attendance.

