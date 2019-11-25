Yeast World Market Study, 2019 - Featuring Profiles on 16 Leading Industry Players

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Yeast Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global yeast market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2019-2024.

Yeast is widely employed in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for preparing alcoholic beverages, bakery items and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products. It is used for enhancing the quality, aroma, texture and flavor of the product, as well as for accelerating the fermentation process.

Apart from this, the market is witnessing a rise in the demand for nutritional yeast, especially from the vegan population. It is incorporated as a condiment in different dishes since it has a nutty and cheesy flavor which helps in emulating the taste of cheese in vegan dishes, thickening the consistency of sauces and dressings, and providing a boost of nutrients.

Furthermore, the increasing acceptance of bioethanol as an alternative fuel is strengthening the growth of the market, as it assists in reducing environmental pollution and minimizing crude oil consumption. Bioethanol can be produced using different types of feedstocks, including sucrose, starch, lignocellulosic and algal biomass through the process of fermentation by utilizing yeast.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How has the global yeast market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global yeast industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global yeast industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global yeast industry?

What is the structure of the global yeast industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global yeast industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Yeast Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Form

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Form

6.1 Dry Yeast

6.2 Instant Yeast

6.3 Fresh Yeast

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Baker's Yeast

7.2 Brewer's Yeast

7.3 Wine Yeast

7.4 Bioethanol Yeast

7.5 Feed Yeast

7.6 Others



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Food

8.2 Feed

8.2 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East & Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Associated British Foods

13.3.2 Lesaffre

13.3.3 Angel Yeast

13.3.4 Cargill

13.3.5 Chr. Hansen

13.3.6 Alltech

13.3.7 Lallemand

13.3.8 DSM

13.3.9 Nutreco

13.3.10 Kerry Group

13.3.11 Synergy Flavors

13.3.12 Archer Daniels Midland

13.3.13 Oriental Yeast Company

13.3.14 Diamond V

13.3.15 Pacific Ethanol

13.3.16 Leiber



