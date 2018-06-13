Yes Lifecycle Marketing Hires Former Brierley+Partners Executive to Lead The Company's Evolution

Sturm brings to the role decades of experience after most recently serving as president and CEO of global loyalty leader, Brierley+Partners for over 10 years, where he expanded the company's technology and agency service offerings, drove annual double-digit growth and established the company as the leader in the global loyalty and CRM market. As president of Yes Lifecycle Marketing, Sturm will use his technology-focused approach to strengthen client relationships and support the company's renewed focus on services and platform capabilities.

"I am excited to lead Yes Lifecycle Marketing in its vision of connecting consumers and brands to drive engagement and build brand advocacy," said Sturm. "We have an exceptional roadmap that will bring integrated multichannel capabilities to our clients, allow them to manage the end-to-end customer experience and enhance brand advocacy as we evolve into a customer data platform."

In addition, Gina Carfagno will join the team as SVP of sales. As former SVP of cross-channel sales at Epsilon, she will provide expertise in integrated customer experience solutions that drive results through a combination of data, analytics, technology and agency solutions. Carfagno will aid in the development of business relationships across the insurance, financial services, consumer packaged goods, media and publishing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel and hospitality industries.

"As a company committed to delivering quality customer experiences, we understand the importance of adapting to the rapidly changing marketing industry," said Michael Iaccarino, CEO and chairman, Infogroup, parent company of Yes Lifecycle Marketing. "With the leadership and expertise of Jim Sturm and Gina Carfagno's industry experience, we will continue to lead the way when it comes to multichannel technology capabilities and unmatched quality of services."

About Yes Lifecycle Marketing

Yes Lifecycle Marketing provides solutions that orchestrate multichannel marketing communications to drive results and revenue. This is accomplished by leveraging technology, data, analytics, creative, and strategy to activate and optimize insights-driven, real-time, relevant communications. This holistic approach gives marketers the ability to source a full-service offering of best-of-breed technology and solutions from a single vendor in order to achieve their desired outcomes across all on and offline channels. To learn more, call 1-877-937-6245, email sales@yeslifecyclemarketing.com or visit www.yeslifecyclemarketing.com.

About Infogroup

Infogroup is a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions. Infogroup provides data, technology and services that help marketers acquire new customers and maximize the value of existing relationships. The company's data and marketing solutions help clients of all sizes, from local SMBs to FORTUNE 100™ enterprises, increase sales and customer loyalty. Infogroup provides both digital and traditional marketing channel expertise that is enhanced by access to our proprietary data on 280 million individuals and 24 million businesses. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com.

