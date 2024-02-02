Yesglasses Donates 5,220 Pairs of Glasses to Feed The Children Over the Years

Committed to Corporate Social Responsibility, Yesglasses Achieves Milestone in Making Eyewear More Accessible to All

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yesglasses, a leading eyewear brand, proudly announces a significant milestone in its ongoing partnership with Feed The Children. From 2021 to the present day, Yesglasses has donated a total of 5,220 pairs of glasses, including both eyeglasses and sunglasses.

This remarkable achievement reflects Yesglasses' unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to making a positive impact on communities in need. The six donations, spanning from January 2021 to December 2023, showcase the company's consistent efforts to support Feed The Children's mission.

The breakdown of the donations is as follows:

January 2021 : 665 pairs

: 665 pairs November 2021 : 799 pairs

: 799 pairs May 2022 : 1,266 pairs

: 1,266 pairs October 2023 : 1,400 pairs

: 1,400 pairs November 2023 : 1,090 pairs

: 1,090 pairs December 2023 : 963 pairs

In total, Yesglasses has generously donated 5,220 pairs of glasses, contributing to the well-being of individuals and families served by Feed The Children.

Emma Kang, a representative of Yesglasses, shared her thoughts on the ongoing partnership: "At Yesglasses, we believe in the power of giving back to the community. Our donations to Feed The Children reflect our commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those in need. We are honored to collaborate with Feed The Children and contribute high-quality eyewear to support their noble cause."

Feed The Children, a global leader in anti-hunger efforts, has warmly acknowledged Yesglasses' commitment to the cause. Travis Arnold, President and CEO of Feed the Children, expressed the organization's gratitude, stating, "The Yesglasses partnership means so very much to Feed the Children, and more importantly, to the families we serve. Those living paycheck-to-paycheck often do not have a safety net. Our partners are a critical part of providing compassionate support to those who are facing tough decisions about how to care for their families."

Yesglasses encourages other businesses to join in supporting charitable causes and emphasizes its commitment to making eyewear accessible to all. The company looks forward to continuing its partnership with Feed The Children and making a positive impact on communities worldwide.

About Yesglasses:

Founded in 2017, Yesglasses is your trusted global eyewear destination, committed to making high-quality frames and lenses accessible. Specializing in both prescription and non-prescription eyewear, in-house designs merge fashion, comfort, and health. With a dedication to corporate social responsibility, Yesglasses makes it a priority to give back, striving to make eyewear affordable for all. They provide unique online tools like a face shape detector, transparent policies, premium Rx lenses, and a friendly customer service team, ensuring affordability meets quality.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

