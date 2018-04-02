Yew Bio-Pharm Group Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results



Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues:







TCM Raw Materials $3,169,400 $4,703,017 $20,180,406 $28,766,815 Yew Trees 72 (387) 9,978 22,859 Handicrafts 45,275 643 50,559 98,203 Others 2,280,188 7,297,231 20,298,747 22,460,205 Total Revenues $5,494,935 $12,000,504 $40,539,690 $51,348,082

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 decreased 54.2% to $5.5 million from $12.0 million a year ago. Sales of TCM raw materials amounted to 57.7% of total revenues; sales of others segment consisting with yew essential oil candle, yew essential oil soap, pine needle extract, complex Taxus Cuspidate extract and composite northeast yew extract amounted to 41.5% of total revenues; sales of handicrafts amounted to 0.8% of total revenues, and sales of yew trees amounted to 0.0% of total revenues which is due to the Company's strategy adjustment to reserve more yew trees for future TCM raw materials sales.

For the 2017 fourth quarter, gross profit was a loss of $6.8 million, compared with a loss of 1.2 million. The loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 was primarily due to adjustment of inventory and yew forest assets based on our physical inventory observation.

Operating expenses increased 460.9% to $878,089 for the 2017 fourth quarter, from $156,546 in the year-ago quarter. The increasing was primarily attributable to the increase in compensation and related benefits and Other fees.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2016 was a loss of $7.8 million, or a loss of $0.14 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $1.4 million in the year-ago quarter, or a loss of $0.03 per diluted share.

2017 Results

Total revenues for the 2017 fiscal year were $40.5 million, a 21.0% decrease from $51.3 million a year earlier. Sales of TCM raw materials amounted to 49.8% of total revenues, sales of yew trees amounted to 0.0% of total revenues, sales of handicrafts amounted to 0.1% of total revenues and sales of others consisting with yew essential oil candle, yew essential oil soap, pine needle extract, complex Taxus Cuspidate extract and composite northeast yew extract made up the remaining 50.1%.

Gross profit was $5.1 million, or 12.5% of total revenues, for the full year, compared with $3.2 million, or 6.3% of total revenues in 2016.

Operating expenses increased 56.1% to $1.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, from 1.1 million a year earlier. The increasing was primarily attributable to the increases in compensation and related benefits and Other fees.

Net income for 2017 increased to $3.2 million, or 0.06 per diluted share, from $2.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share for 2016.

"Our TCM raw materials and Others segment sales contributed most of our revenues for the year 2017," said Mr. Zhguo Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc. "We developed a series of yew product derivatives such as yew oil candle, yew essential oil soap, face serum and moisturizer cosmetics which contain yew essential oil, functional pillow, complex Taxus Cuspidate extract and composite northeast yew extract since from year 2015, and these products have been accepted by more and more customers of the U.S. and Chinese market. We also established a yew product retail and experience store in San Gabriel, California in 2017, and we hope to introduce our yew products to the U.S. customers by establishing more experience stores in the future."

"Our face serum and moisturizer cream cosmetics containing yew essential oil had formally launched to the market during the fourth quarter of 2017, and now we are working with our Chinese distributors to complete the application to export to Chinese market. We expect the application to be finished during six to nine months. Meanwhile, we are also exploring major U.S. distributors to seek listing our cosmetics on the shelf. As we announced in the earlier news, we have been through to explore the transformation of the Company's business model from a forestry company to a high value-added manufacturer mainly utilizes the yew tree raw materials as basis. Looking ahead in 2018, we will continue to enrich our product mix and develop more value-added products for the Company, and we expect the Company to achieve sustained growth with the new business."

ABOUT YEW BIO-PHARM GROUP, INC

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc., through its operating entity, Harbin Yew Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. (HDS), is a major grower and seller of yew trees, yew raw materials used in the manufacture of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and products made from yew timber in China. Raw material from the species of yew tree that the Company grows contains taxol, and TCM containing yew raw materials has been approved as a traditional Chinese medicine in China for secondary treatment of certain cancers. The Company uses a patented, accelerated growth technology to speed the growth and maturity and commercialization of yew trees and believes that it is one of the few companies possessing a permit to sell them. Yew Bio-Pharm also recently established a division to focus on organic foods and dietary supplements with the aim of developing new business opportunities in related industries. To learn more, please visit www.yewbiopharm.com

SAFE HARBOR

This press release forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: our ability to collect from our largest customers; our dependence on a small number of customers for raw materials, including a related party; our ability to continue to purchase raw materials at relatively stable prices; our dependence on a small number of customers for our yew trees for reforestation; our ability to market successfully raw materials used in the manufacture of traditional Chinese medicines; and our ability to receive continued preferential tax treatment for the sale of yew trees and potted yew trees. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Yew Bio does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

(financial tables follow)

YEW BIO-PHARM GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31,

2017

2016







ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash $ 859,830

$ 278,991 Accounts receivable

9,881,914



14,467,852 Accounts receivable - related parties

21,847,733



6,941,931 Inventories, net

2,579,190



10,296,792 Prepaid expenses - related parties

57,202



76,995 Prepaid expenses and other assets

37,519



74,783 VAT recoverables

170,564



1,655,954











Total Current Assets

35,433,952



33,793,298











LONG-TERM ASSETS:









Long-term inventories, net

10,546,648



7,151,613 Property and equipment, net

579,557



692,116 Land use rights and yew forest assets, net

6,369,938



4,558,234











Total Long-term Assets

17,496,143



12,401,963











Total Assets $ 52,930,095

$ 46,195,261











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Accounts payable $ 460,202

$ 2,700,148 Accounts payable - related parties

50,318



638,318 Accrued expenses and other payables

162,619



379,294 Note payable

-



1,156,444 Taxes payable

5,574



16,520 Due to related parties

619,999



883,596 Short-term borrowings

6,099,876



1,723,865











Total Current Liabilities

7,398,588



7,498,185











NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:









Deferred income

359,646



120,973 Total Noncurrent Liabilities

359,646



120,973











Total Liabilities

7,758,234



7,619,158











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Common Stock ($0.001 par value; 140,000,000 shares authorized; 51,875,000 shares

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 and 2016)

51,875



51,875 Additional paid-in capital

10,363,412



9,654,024 Retained earnings

30,287,658



27,074,624 Statutory reserves

3,762,288



3,762,288 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

706,628



(1,966,708)











Total Shareholders' Equity

45,171,861



38,576,103











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 52,930,095

$ 46,195,261

YEW BIO-PHARM GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



For the Years Ended December 31,

2017

2016 REVENUES:





Revenues $ 17,634,466

$ 22,581,267 Revenues - related parties

22,905,224



28,766,815











Total Revenues

40,539,690



51,348,082











COST OF REVENUES:









Cost of revenues

17,810,948



24,688,860 Cost of revenues - related parties

17,666,765



23,424,644











Total Cost of Revenues

35,477,713



48,113,504











GROSS PROFIT

5,061,977



3,234,578











OPERATING EXPENSES:









Selling

86,633



34,828 General and administrative

1,650,690



1,078,392











Total Operating Expenses

1,737,323



1,113,220











INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

3,324,654



2,121,358











OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):









Interest expense

(225,023)



(140,844) Other income (expense)

(33,961)



3,853 Exchange gains

147,978



40,533











Total Other Expenses

(111,006)



(96,458)











INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

3,213,648



2,024,900 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

(614)



(18,009) NET INCOME $ 3,213,034

$ 2,006,891











COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):









NET INCOME $ 3,213,034

$ 2,006,891 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):









Foreign currency translation adjustment

2,673,336



(2,632,390)











COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 5,886,370

$ (625,499)











NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:









Basic $ 0.06

$ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.06

$ 0.04 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:









Basic

51,875,000



51,875,000 Diluted

53,934,497



51,875,000

YEW BIO-PHARM GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



For the Years Ended December 31,

2017

2016 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 3,213,034

$ 2,006,891 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Depreciation

67,790



112,282 Amortization of land use rights and yew forest assets

3,678,972



8,819,008 Stock-based compensation

709,388



31,466 Inventory write-down

-



2,499,563 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

5,349,595



(11,345,374) Accounts receivable - related parties

(13,903,716)



(915,034) Prepaid and other current assets

40,202



(13,435) Prepaid expenses - related parties

23,055



23,440 Inventories, net

850,356



(4,080,175) VAT recoverables

1,537,471



(1,047,212) Accounts payable

(2,325,337)



2,807,954 Accounts payable - related parties

(607,503)



626,557 Accrued expenses and other payables

(195,047)



362,600 Due to related parties

(58,417)



9,635 Note payable

(1,210,833)



615,408 Deferred income

221,992



126,392 Taxes payable

(11,271)



3,065











NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(2,620,269)



643,031











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Change in restricted cash

-



296,419 Purchase of property and equipment

-



(61,509) Purchase of land use rights and yew forest assets

(799,070)



-











NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(799,070)



234,910











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeds from short-term borrowings

10,940,220



1,809,189 Repayments of short-term borrowings

(6,844,634)



(3,022,055) Proceeds from related party

-



81 Repayments to related parties

(170,875)



(49,030)











NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

3,924,711



(1,261,815)











EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH

75,467



(18,743)











NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH

580,839



(402,617)











CASH - Beginning of the year

278,991



681,608











CASH - End of the year $ 859,830

$ 278,991











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:









Cash paid for:









Interest $ 189,403

$ 145,452 Income taxes $ 18,328

$ 24,451











NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Operating expense paid by related party $ 38,140

$ 88,088 Property and equipment paid by related party $ -

$ 82,491 Settlement of due to related party with property and equipment $ 82,491

$ - Reclassification of inventories to land use rights and yew forest assets $ 4,331,025

$ -

