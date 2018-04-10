Yinscorp Launches Count Projector, a Desk Lamp/Projector Platform Capable of Turning Your Smartphone Into an Interactive Augmented Reality Projector

IRVINE, Calif., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Irvine-based company Yinscorp, (http://www.yinscorp.com), is introducing Count Projector, an innovative pico projector and LED desk lamp multi-function platform capable of transforming a smartphone into an interactive desktop augmented reality projector.

The company's innovative projector delivers a brand-new warmer user experience based on augmented reality, projection mapping and interactive desktop technologies. Some of the product applications include:

"African Animals: The Match™" -- An AR playing card game that lets users summon the animals on the cards, interact with them, learn about their daily lives and battle against their friends.

"The Amazing Show Director™" -- Allows users to color a character on paper, record voices, and narratives to make a story Count can play based on the animated character.

"Padkaka™" -- By scanning the toy cards, Count plays the associated videos that teach children English vocabularies.

Drake's Lesson: Open the pop-up book, and the reader can interact with the animated projected characters. Children learn the importance of sharing and playing nicely with others through this immersive, multi-journey adventure story.

Recipe app: Use voice control to ask for the recipe to dozens of meals to get step-by-step video instructions from YouTube projected on your countertop. Pause, play and rewind the video by pressing the projected buttons.

"Count projects virtual objects on to real ones so that the user can feel the texture of the real objects instead of a cold display panel," said Kenneth Wu, Yinscorp president and co-founder. "Technology is moving toward connecting people across distances and providing an immersive virtual/augmented reality user experience, but this trend unintentionally isolates people from their close families and friends. Count delivers technology designed to bring them back together."

Count benefits and features include:

Eye-friendly display -- Through mirroring the display of a smartphone, Count expands the display size and reduces the blue light exposure to lessen eye strain.

-- Through mirroring the display of a smartphone, Count expands the display size and reduces the blue light exposure to lessen eye strain. Collaboration -- A big projected desktop area and the Count's applications bring people together by allowing two users to access the platform simultaneously.

-- A big projected desktop area and the Count's applications bring people together by allowing two users to access the platform simultaneously. Versatility -- The multi-function platform turns a desktop into an efficient workspace: the user can, among other things, make video/voice calls, play music/videos, play AR card games and learn how to draw.

-- The multi-function platform turns a desktop into an efficient workspace: the user can, among other things, make video/voice calls, play music/videos, play AR card games and learn how to draw. Flexibility – The pico-projector is rotatable and detachable, enabling multiple-angle projection. The maximum projection size is 120 inches diagonally.

– The pico-projector is rotatable and detachable, enabling multiple-angle projection. The maximum projection size is 120 inches diagonally. Interactive inspiration -- With an interactive desktop and spatial augmented reality technology, Count can motivate and inspire users to learn more through entertainment.

ABOUT YINSCORP

Yinscorp, based in Taipei, Taiwan, and Irvine, CA, was founded by a small yet dynamic team with extensive IC and system design experience, including Wi-Fi, cell phone transceiver, SoC, infrared communication and CMOS image sensor technologies. The company is introducing its product Count, an innovative pico projector and smart LED desk lamp multi-function platform capable of transforming a smartphone into an interactive desktop augmented reality projector, on Kickstarter. For more information, please visit, http://www.facebook.com/CountProjector and http://www.twitter.com/CountProjector.

