Yirumi Launches 'Bijou Mini', an air purifier that can ventilate without opening the window by installing it around the window

News provided by

Yirumi Co.

21 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

  • It's a small size that greatly reduces frustration and allows remote control

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yirumi Co., selected by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups as one of 30 companies to participate in this year's Social Economy Enterprise Growth Support Project, is manufacturing ventilation air purifiers to convert contaminated indoor air into clean air. The CEO of this company explained that he had a frustrating experience because he couldn't ventilate freely when the fine dust level is high, so he developed an air purifier that can bring clean air into the house without opening the window and release bad air from the house.

Bijou Mini, launched by the company, is an air purifier that can ventilate without opening the window, installed, and used around the window, and boasts a "mini" and slim size as the product name suggests. As a 6.4cm guide bar is installed, the frustration caused by blindfolding is greatly reduced, compared to other companies' products.

In addition, if customers use a double window, they don't have to open and close the outer window. This is because ventilation is possible without opening the outer window by applying the world's first double guide bar. Maximum power consumption is also very low. It is 13.2W, so customers can use it without worrying about electricity bills.

To use the air purifier, there is a remote-control function that can be easily operated from a distance without approaching the window where the product is installed and pressing the button. The dust collection filter replacement cycle is 4 months if the product is used 10 hours a day. If there is no filter to replace immediately, customers can touch the power button for more than 5 seconds to initialize the replacement cycle. The pre-filter can be separated and washed, so it can be managed more cleanly.

Finally, Bijou Mini has a four-stage ventilation mode, low-noise mode, and strong mode, allowing ventilation with the amount of air needed depending on the situation, according to a company official.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09PYPK53J

SOURCE Yirumi Co.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.