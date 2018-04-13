Yisrayl Hawkins States The So-Called New and Old Testaments are Necessary With No Contradictory Verses in Book of Yahweh

"The Laws in the beginning of the Holy Scriptures are congruent throughout the entire book. The Savior never came to 'do away with the Laws' and we can prove that without a doubt," Yisrayl says.

Yisrayl preaches to those "so-called" preachers who say you do not have to follow those old Laws. He says that is deception leading people further away from the Creator. Yisrayl says they need to stop selling stories to get money in the plate, and start reading the Bible and teaching the Truth. Yisrayl says The House of Yahweh has published many publications that show how to spot deception and learn the Truth. He says he is on a mission to expose every false teacher for what they are and show the world how to really obtain Salvation and get their prayers answered.

"In order to have True Peace in your life, you have to have the Laws that were set in place from the very beginning. They are there to guide and protect your entire life; they are a must," Yisrayl proclaims.

Yisrayl offers free information on all topics mentioned and just about every other religious topic out there. His library of knowledge is showcased on The House of Yahweh website.

