Yisrayl Hawkins States When People Ask 'Know the Lord, Brother?' They Prove They Don't Know a Thing About the Savior in New Post This Week

Yisrayl teaches on the Savior, His Teachings and His Examples. He says preachers today like to use entertaining stories to keep the congregation's attention, but most of it is just stories, teaching lies not biblical fact. He says the Savior, named Yahshua, used parables many times to teach and each had a deep message for the intended student. He says preachers today do not understand the parables given in Scripture, and he shows how he knows this to be true. He goes on with warnings and what to look out for in their teachings.

"If you hear the Savior being called Lord, then that's a red flag right there. He has a name and would never approve to being called by a pagan title," Yisrayl proclaims.

Yisrayl says the deception being taught in mainstream religions today runs wide and deep. He encourages everyone to get the facts and know what is true and what is not. Yisrayl says The House of Yahweh is the only place on earth teaching biblical fact and explaining Prophecy properly. He says their teachings are backed with proof, and the reader is easily able to cross-reference everything.

"Learn how to keep the Laws, keep the Feasts and keep Yahshua's Memorial properly. The House of Yahweh will teach you all these things, and then you can begin to get your prayers answered," Yisrayl adds.

