Yniq: Lindsey Vonn's Limited Edition Goggle Available in the US

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Yniq and Lindsey Vonn announce the arrival of the LV82 limited edition premier goggle. This new release of Yniq goggles is limited to only 82 pieces, symbolizing each one of Vonn's record-breaking wins.

Available online, the Lindsey Vonn limited edition within the Model Nine line, features rose gold hardware and a silver mirror lens, designed by Vonn, team of Swedish engineers and handmade in Italy. Each goggle comes laser-etched with its unique number, 1-82.

Lindsey Vonn by Dan Campbell

The Model Nine series is the most advanced Yniq goggle model to date. Equipped with Yniq's Magnetic Dynamic Lens Technology (MDLT), allowing the wearer to adjust to changing light conditions by swapping lenses faster than ever.

"Fashion and function have always been important to me on and off of the slopes. I'm excited to be a part of Yniq's creative and forward-thinking team in their unparalleled ski accessory," said Vonn. "Their passion for quality, innovation, and style naturally align with my vision of what luxury high-performance eyewear should be."

Yniq goggles feature the patented and ISPO award-winning peripheral vision technology, providing the widest peripheral vision capability of any snow goggle currently on the market. The 'Self Supporting Modular Outriggers' are crafted from stainless steel in an intricate shape achieved through metal powder injection molding. Pins and screws are CNC turned stainless steel. The uniquely flexible and temperature stable frame is made of BASF Elastollan S85A.

Yniq has a winning combination of a world-class athlete and businesswoman at the brand's helm, in addition to high-performance products offering a best-in-class skiers' experience. "We are proud to have the 'Number One' in the sport joining our group of owners," says Yniq Founder Mikael Kenson. "In a world defined by mass production, Yniq stands for a relentless aim for perfection, functionality, and handcrafted quality and Lindsey is an outstanding champion with a dedication and passion for the sport with iconic style."

Awarded the prestigious ISPO Award in Munich for its peripheral vision technology, Yniq provides the broadest vision available on the ski goggle market. Combined with its outstanding design and quality, the brand has claimed a unique position in the market for next-generation alpine eyewear.

Following one of the greatest ski racing careers ever and retirement from the World Cup circuit in 2019, Vonn has been working on a number of adventures, including Yniq Eyewear; The Lindsey Vonn Foundation (providing future generations the tools they need to pursue their passion, overcome obstacles, and reach their goals through scholarships, programs, and mentorship); and her own production company, Après Productions, which is currently working on a documentary about Picabo Street for the Olympic Channel.

ABOUT YNIQ

Yniq is a Swedish sports luxury boutique brand that develops and designs artisan goggles and eyewear, exquisitely handcrafted in Italy. Yniq has received international praise for its patented technology and design for improved vision in alpine racing. Available in premier sports shops throughout North America. www.yniqeyewear.com

