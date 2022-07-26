'YOU & FIVE-O' TO HOST FREE 'REALITY CHECK 5.0' COMMUNITY POLICING TOWN HALL ON AUG. 11 TO INCREASE SAFETY & SURVIVAL DURING ENCOUNTERS WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT

Invitations Sent to HBCUs Across the Country as Part of Orientation for Students Heading Back to School

DURHAM, N.C., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. (Eastern), presenters from You & Five-O (YFO), Kinston Police Department, and Shaw University's Center for Racial and Social Justice (CRSJ) will host a virtual town hall webinar titled "Reality Check 5.0" to discuss community policing and to provide tips for safely surviving encounters with law enforcement. Everyone is welcome, and there is no cost to attend; however, registration is required at www.YouAndFive-O.com.

Founded in 2015 by retired Deputy Police Chief Beverly "BJ" Council, You & Five-O provides customized training for police officers, community organizations, schools and individuals to assist with improving relationships between police and the public they are sworn to protect and serve. YFO was created in response to numerous high-profile cases highlighting deadly encounters between law enforcement and mostly Black and Brown – and often unarmed – individuals. Training sessions address the current lack of trust, communication gaps, problem-solving, Constitutional rights, and potentially devastating consequences of inadequate relationships between the public and the police.