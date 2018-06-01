CoinList emerged to deal with one of the most serious flaws in modern cryptocurrency and blockchain markets: extreme uncertainty. With little public understanding and virtually no regulation, cryptocurrencies are subject to wild swings in value. It's also difficult to differentiate the legitimate digital tokens and token buyers from fraudulent or incompetent ones. CoinList vets investors and tokens alike, making the industry as a whole less hazardous and more viable.

CoinList's services will help You42 put its own innovative ideas into practice. The entertainment and social media platform is creating a network where artists can connect with their fans, create and share art, and earn money from multiple sources. CoinList will help You42 vet prospective investors, allowing the company to obtain all the support, legitimacy, and funds it needs.

CoinList Considered

CoinList began as a partnership between Protocol Labs and AngelList to launch the cryptocurrency venture FileCoin. A token services platform, the company focuses on limiting the risk of cryptocurrency and other blockchain investments. It does this through a number of key steps, including:

Investor Evaluation - CoinList conducts extensive due diligence on all of the investors who want to participate in its affiliated ventures. It also requires that these investors are accredited, meaning that they make more than USD $200,000 a year and have more than $1 million in assets.

- CoinList conducts extensive due diligence on all of the investors who want to participate in its affiliated ventures. It also requires that these investors are accredited, meaning that they make more than USD a year and have more than in assets. Issuer Evaluation - The platform applies the same level of scrutiny toward token issuers as it does for investors, only working with the ones that are legitimate and viable. This allows investors to be sure they're putting their money in quality digital assets.

- The platform applies the same level of scrutiny toward token issuers as it does for investors, only working with the ones that are legitimate and viable. This allows investors to be sure they're putting their money in quality digital assets. SAFT Services - CoinList takes advantage of the Simple Agreement for Future Tokens, or SAFT, protocol. This allows participating token issuers to meet all regulations on securities trading in the United States .

Through these and other innovative measures, CoinList is adding stability and security to the digital asset market. This will allow cryptocurrencies to grow more sustainably for the long haul.

Fortifying You42

As an entertainment and social networking platform, You42 empowers artists to create, distribute, and monetize their new content. It also allows fans to consume this content, engage with their favorite artists, and reward them for their creative work. The platform's innovative methods have the potential to create enormous value. By working with CoinList, the company will be able to find the best possible investors and reach out to them. Not only will this give them the support they need, but it will lend an air of legitimacy to the platform, as only carefully-vetted, accredited investors will be associated with it.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/you42--coinlist-partner-to-find-the-best-investors-300656964.html

SOURCE You42

Related Links

http://you42.io/

