YouEarnedIt Expands Platform With Launch of Awards and Nominations

AUSTIN, Texas, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- YouEarnedIt, the leading HR SaaS company that improves bottom-line performance metrics by enhancing the employee experience, today unveiled Awards & Nominations — a new feature suite that enables businesses to conduct company awards in less time with more impact.

Awards & Nominations enables organizations to create, schedule, and run custom awards that highlight employees who reflect the company's core values, business goals, or culture in a matter of minutes, all within the YouEarnedIt platform. With this simple, built-in feature, Awards & Nominations increases employee participation while eliminating the extra costs and hassles of traditional company award programs.

"As we look to strengthen the experience our customers have with our platform, adding Awards & Nominations was a logical next step for our company," said Autumn Manning, co-founder and CEO of YouEarnedIt. "By bringing additional features into the YouEarnedIt engagement suite, we are not only reducing the cost and time our customers spend on programs, but also amplifying our vision of driving deeper employee engagement for businesses today."

Using YouEarnedIt Awards & Nominations, companies have the flexibility to define custom awards for specific business units, teams, or the company at large. When companies run an award through the YouEarnedIt platform, employees are able to nominate people or important work happening across the business that oftentimes goes unnoticed. With Awards & Nominations, customers can use the insights generated about people and teams to continue moving to a real-time engagement and performance culture while creating an awards program that is comprehensive and transparent.

As a leader in the Human Capital Management industry, YouEarnedIt empowers businesses to drive meaningful changes in culture, employee engagement, the employee experience, and bottom-line business metrics. To learn more about YouEarnedIt, visit www.youearnedit.com.

About YouEarnedIt

YouEarnedIt amplifies company culture through its award-winning employee experience platform that delivers engagement, retention, performance management, and improved business metrics. As a dominant force in the HCM market with an industry-leading retention rate, YouEarnedIt partners with more than 400 global organizations to build high-performance cultures and engaged workforces. Founded in 2013, YouEarnedIt continues to revolutionize the employee experience with its platform based on the science of motivation, rewards, and recognition. To request a demo, visit www.youearnedit.com/demo.

