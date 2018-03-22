Young Living Exceeds $1.5 Billion in Annual Sales for 2017

"This significant milestone is a testament to the increased knowledge and education of the benefits of essential oils and a cultural shift to wellness and plant-based products," said Jared Turner, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our dedicated members and customers, whose passion to share the gift of essential oils with millions of people around the world, have played a critical role in helping Young Living to continue to reach new milestones. This allows us to get more of the priceless benefits of our oils into more people's lives than ever before."

Young Living continues to fulfill the vision of its Founder and Chairman of the Board D. Gary Young and Chief Executive Officer Mary Young of providing the company's pure essential oils to every home in the world.

"Young Living's products support a healthy lifestyle and provide opportunities for people to achieve their goals and aspirations by aligning their work with their values and passions," said Mary Young. "What is most exciting to us is the realization that behind all this progress are families whose lives are being blessed due to their associations with Young Living."

The company has evolved over the last 24 years with a bright future on the horizon after it has experienced a 34-percent increase in 2018 year-to-date.

This continued, powerful momentum has also resulted in a number of promotions at the senior vice president and vice president level. This investment in corporate leaders is a further indicator of Young Living's commitment to growth and ongoing leadership in our industry. Recent promotions include:

Lyndi Smith, senior vice president of Global Marketing

Lee Bowen, senior vice president of Finance

Mark Harris, vice president of Global Farms

Shane Smith, vice president of Content Marketing

Brittani Lambert, vice president of Global Events

Andrea Neipp, vice president of Global Brand Awareness

Jason Dewey, vice president of Product Management

Troy Mohr, vice president of Global Manufacturing, Fulfillment, and Strategic Sourcing

, vice president of Global Manufacturing, Fulfillment, and Strategic Sourcing

Julie Hunter, vice president of Conduct Success/Deputy Compliance officer

As the leader in the essential oils movement, Young Living has more than 3,000 global employees, 4 million members since founding, 16 corporate and partner farms around the world, 13 offices operating in 22 markets, and products shipping to 133 countries.

Young Living is positioned to continue its impressive growth trajectory with many exciting projects on the horizon. These include a new state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly global headquarters that will house a world-renowned essential oils experience center; hosting our largest international grand convention to date; and identifying and developing new corporate and partner farms.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, is the world leader in essential oils, with a strict Seed to Seal® process that produces pure essential oil products for every individual, family, and lifestyle. This process ensures that all products are genuine, free of synthetic chemicals, and pure. This commitment stems from the company's more than 20 years of stewardship toward the earth and its people. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com.

