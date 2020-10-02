BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- [email protected], America's oldest, coolest rockers will present their Annual Fall Concert virtually on Saturday Oct. 3rd at 7:30pm EDT via https://youngatheartchorus.com/event.

[email protected] is the stereotype-defying, generation-crossing senior chorus who have been rocking out songs from The Rolling Stones, Pearl Jam, Sam Cooke, Bob Dylan, NWA, Talking Heads, Grateful Dead - you name it - for 40 years. Their new album, Miss You, is out NOW

[email protected]'s first-ever virtual concert will feature:

The Chicago Children's Choir and the Barton Hills Elementary Chorus of Austin, TX



Special once-in-a-lifetime performance by Grateful Dead fan John Berman of CNN



of CNN Celebrity messages from fans such Paul Shaffer , David Byrne , Edie Falco , Larry David , Los Lobos, Jim James (My Morning Jacket,) Steve Buscemi , Irish singer Tara Blaise , Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager

Who: [email protected] senior chorus under the direction of Bob Cilman

What: An evening of music featuring songs by Warren Zevon, The Beatles, Los Lobos, The Grateful Dead, John Prine, The Talking Heads PLUS special celebrity fans.

When: Saturday October 3rd at 7:30pm EDT

Where: [email protected] Chorus via zoom from Northampton, MA

Why: To celebrate the joy and resiliency of our seniors with audiences of all ages around the world.

THE FEEL-GOOD CONCERT OF 2020 - DON'T MISS IT!!!

Trailer for the concert is here: https://youtu.be/KIM8sUi6czc

Link to the album "Miss You" is here: CLICK HERE

For more about [email protected] go to https://youngatheartchorus.com/

Press contact: Richard Parker, RKPMedia, 917-846-7196, [email protected]

SOURCE [email protected]

Related Links

https://youngatheartchorus.com/

