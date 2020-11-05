Your Choices Matter this Holiday Season and Beyond… It's Personal. Not Political

Shopping choices matter. Check out this blog and consider shopping small business. You can help save livelihoods.

Significantly impacted by the cancelled Music Festivals that make their business succeed, Filosophy , a small woman-owned business, is scrambling to figure out the new world of covid, realizing it isn't only for their livelihoods but also for their suppliers in Thailand and Indonesia -- small family owned businesses - that provide hand-crafted, fair trade, one of a kind designs.

Many companies could write this story but this blog by Filosophy makes it real. With small businesses, not big box brands, making up over 90% of the global business population and more than 55% of GDP*, hopefully everyone realizes Our Choices Matter…always, but especially now.

Small orders, we find, DO matter, not just to us in the States, but to many around the globe who are part of this global economy we so often speak of, but seemingly take for granted.

Take time to read and ponder this blog . Consider following these companies on social media. Then, make choices as you shop this season and beyond, because your choices really do matter. #Filosophy

Filosophy.com designs unique, handmade clothing and jewelry for free spirited women who make their whole life, and especially the way they dress, an expression of their creativity. Filosophy helps people find their own style with one-of-a-kind designs through fair, ethical and sustainable practices.

