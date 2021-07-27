"Your Daily Photograph" Opens Full Archive of Contemporary Photographic Prints from Popular Email "Daily" Series

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, the world's largest online collection of curated, museum-quality and artist-signed photographs is available for purchase through shop.yourdailyphotograph.com.

The newly available archive features 5,000 photographs from 2,100 artists across a variety of price points, ranging from $400 to $10,000. Encouraging established and emerging collectors alike to explore and collect the medium of photography, the project also supports emerging artists, as they work with photographer-artists from around the world to bring a thoughtfully curated selection of artwork to their clients.

Daniel Miller, director of Duncan Miller Gallery, launched a special project for collectors of fine art photography—YourDailyPhotograph.com, or the "Daily"—almost a decade ago to support a growing number of online and global clients. Each photograph in the "Daily" is available for a special price for 24 hours after the email is sent (or until a collector purchases the print). This innovative method of "dropping" exclusive photographs for sale exposed a dedicated base of photography collectors to Miller's rare finds from contemporary artists. The Daily also sources material from vintage archives, museum deaccessions, private collectors, artist estates, auctions and other galleries.

"Our goal for the Daily is to provide the same personal service a client would receive in the gallery, but without having to leave their home. Many of the world's top photo collectors have managed to find us and become repeat clients." Miller said.

This thoughtfully selected, wide-ranging daily offering stems from Miller's deep expertise in the field, where he continually hunts for quality fine art photographs for collectors to discover. For example, due to Miller's research efforts, he discovered, catalogued and repatriated the historic Sydney Morning Herald vintage photo archive—a pictorial survey of the history of Australia—restoring an important part of the nation's history. The same intellectual curiosity, knowledge of the field and commitment to the medium guide the selection process for photographs included in the Daily.

Opening the full archive of contemporary photographs to the public for the first time at shop.yourdailyphotograph.com showcases the ongoing project and as well as the vast knowledge and experience of the curators who assembled these holdings. The archive is fully tagged and searchable, allowing collectors to easily maneuver through photographs. Collectors at all price points also benefit from the white-glove service of the gallery, featuring works chosen by Miller and his curatorial team.

About Your Daily Photograph

