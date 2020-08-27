Your Home Just Got Smarter: Cielo Breez Smart AC Controllers Are Now Compatible With SmartThings

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of continuing product improvements, Cielo WiGle Inc., a leader in smart air conditioning controls, is excited to announce the integration of Cielo smart AC controllers with Samsung SmartThings. Through this integration, Cielo products can now be used as part of a much larger and diverse eco-system, spanning dozens of different home appliances and consumer electronics.

SmartThings provides an integrated hub-like functionality to the consumers, enabling them to control all their SmartThings compatible devices through a single platform. Cielo Breez devices can now be used in conjunction with other smart devices in your home, through the "Scenes" setting in the SmartThings mobile app. Cielo Breez users will now be able to monitor, control, and automate their air conditioners using the SmartThings app.

All these features and integrations are offered completely free of cost and as a plug and play feature.

In the words of Waseem Amer, the CEO of Cielo WiGle Inc., "The latest integration is yet another step forward by Cielo towards achieving the goal of universal compatibility through cutting edge innovation. Cielo has always been a customer-centric company and we'll keep on enabling our customers with next-gen smart options."

Now, all end users of Cielo products who are also using Samsung SmartThings can enjoy smart AC controls from a single app. You can find further details about this SmartThings integration on Cielo's website.

About Cielo WiGle Inc.

Cielo's products provide unprecedented functionality to the end-user for controlling their air conditioner. Global control, weekly scheduling, comfy mode, and geofencing are some of the smart features offered to enhance comfort and energy savings. These devices are backed by Amazon Web Services IoT based cloud, which provides for seamless integration between the mobile app, device, and cloud. All Cielo Breez smart devices are already compatible with Amazon Alexa, the Google Home, and Siri Shortcuts.

Cielo product line includes the following products:

Cielo Breez Plus: Smart AC controller with built-in humidity and temperature sensors. On-screen controls with on-device display provide all the information and control to the user on the device too; thus enabling air conditioning controls even without Wi-Fi.

Cielo Breez Eco: Screenless smart AC controller for ductless air conditioners. Enables similar functions as Cielo Breez Plus, such as weekly scheduling, comfy mode, geolocation, and many more.

Cielo Home: Native Apps to control your air conditioner from your iOS or Android smartphone.

Cielo World: Enterprise web app to manage & control multiple connected ACs from your desktop.

For more information, visit https://www.cielowigle.com

Media Contact:

Chris Winters

Phone: 425-499-8712

Email: [email protected]

