You're Never Going to Get That Management Promotion, and That's Okay - Here's Why

JEFFERSON, Wis., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a common misconception that you must move up into leadership to be successful. The fact is, most employees will not move into leadership positions. Jennifer Raschig explains why that's okay in her new book, "Succeeding Without Leading." Raschig's book, published in August 2019 and now available, shows you exactly how to define your own personal success and choose the right career path.

Succeeding Without Leading Author, Jennifer Raschig

This easy-to-read book gives practical advice that can be used right away. It's divided into four parts, each providing the next step to success. The first section explains why many people just aren't leadership material. You'll also discover why being a follower really isn't a bad thing.

Part two is devoted to learning how to be a successful follower. You'll dive into finding out more about your personality and your own knowledge, skills, and abilities. Then you can apply them to finding your best job fit.

In the third section, you'll learn how to identify when a leader and an organization are a good cultural fit for you and how to communicate with different types of leaders.

Finally, in the fourth part, you'll be led through the process of figuring out your next steps. Raschig helps you find the answers to questions like, "Do I stay in my current position?" or "Do I have what it takes to create my own job?"

Readers have praised "Succeeding Without Leading," saying, "It gives you that right dose of motivation and self-help to get to another level of personal success." - Jennifer S. - Process Designer Sr. Another reader commented, "… this book was speaking to me loud and clear… It truly does give insights as to why you might be feeling the way you do…"

Jennifer Raschig is an author, speaker and business consultant. She has 20 years of leadership experience, but her passion is helping others achieve success. This is her second book.

If you're feeling less than successful, this book can help get on the right path. Find "Succeeding Without Leading" today at www.jenniferraschig.com/Books or on Amazon.

