You're Never Too Old for a Bear Hug: Stage and Gordmans' BEARS that CARE Support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

This holiday season, Stage and its community of stores, including Gordmans, are bringing the St. Jude mission into its stores with BEARS that CARE. Now through New Year's Eve, guests can help families by purchasing the bears for under $10; Stage and Gordmans will donate $2 of each bear sale to St. Jude. Families at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food because all a family should ever worry about is helping their child live.

Stage and Gordmans also will donate $1 on behalf of the first 35,000 guests who use the hashtag #bearsthatcare on their Facebook and Instagram pages. Additionally, guests have the opportunity to make a donation at checkout in their local stores or online at stage.com and gordmans.com, and 100% of the donations will go to St. Jude.

Here's the critical impact St. Jude brings to families in our local communities:

Because St. Jude freely shares its discoveries, every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

St. Jude is where doctors often send their toughest cases, because St. Jude has the world's best survival rates for some of the most aggressive forms of childhood cancer.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since it opened more than 50 years ago.

"I give thanks this holiday season for the loyal support of Stage Stores as we kick off the St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign," said Marlo Thomas, National Outreach Director for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "The caring and unwavering commitment of Stage Stores, their dedicated employees and generous customers to the children of St. Jude is instrumental in helping raise the necessary funds to ensure that families never pay St. Jude for anything – not for treatment, travel, housing or food – because we believe all a family should worry about is helping their child live."

With the help and generosity of our guests, the Stage community of stores raised almost $900,000 for St. Jude in 2018 and over $6 million in the past six years.

"Please join us in making the holidays brighter for St. Jude families so that kids like Bella and Miguel get the good care they need," said Michael Glazer, president and CEO of Stage. "We are committed to helping St. Jude reach as many children as possible to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases."

Go to stage.com or gordmans.com to find a store near you or to donate online.

SOURCE Stage Stores

