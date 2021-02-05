YourShow.Live Announces Upcoming Livestream Hip-Hop Winter Concert to Get the Base Thumping and Hearts Pumping - 'Old Skool Remix,' Presented by Sexy Wings Sports Bar

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YourShow.Live recently announced its latest livestream concert, set for Wednesday, February 17th at 6 p.m. EST – with full-concert access for $20. "Old Skool Remix" is presented by Sexy Wings Sports Bar and will feature a variety of hip-hop legends and contemporaries like Rob Base, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Soulsonic Force, and DJ KYS (Whiteboy). Despite the pandemic, YourShow.Live's innovative platform continues to help the biggest names in music and entertainment bring their live shows to restaurants, bars, clubs, homes, and concert enthusiasts everywhere.

ROB BASE, MELLE MEL, SOUL SONIC FORCE & DJ KYS (WHITE BOY)

Old Skool Remix: Featured Artists

Rob Base : Originally from Harlem, Rob Base is best known for his 1988 top-40 hit single "It Takes Two," from the eponymous platinum album. Along with the late DJ E-Z Rock, Rob Base is one of the pioneering musicians who helped take rap from the street and underground scene and turn it into a popular, crossover success.

About YourShow.Live – Keeping the Music Alive

Since the advent of COVID-19, many musicians and performers are no longer able to hold live shows at physical venues around the country – so they have had to adapt. YourShow.Live works directly with legendary performers to bring great shows and exceptional concerts right into the comfort of your home using its proprietary platform. YourShow.Live connects the hearts and souls of the world's greatest performing artists directly with their fans. Learn more at: www.YourShow.Live.

