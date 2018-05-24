Unfortunately, there has been a recent increase in Tommy John injuries —a tearing of the elbow's ulnar collateral ligament—in both the pros, and throughout youth baseball leagues. In fact, more than 25% of active Major League pitchers have needed Tommy John Surgery, and these numbers are starting to rise in youth pitchers as well.

To address this growing concern, this new book is taking aim at educating young pitchers on Tommy John Injuries—how they happen, how they can be avoided, as well as the reconstructive surgery. The goal is to break down barriers that typically prevent young athletes from taking an interest in their health, and help parents feel confident in allowing their children to participate in the game they love.

This project came together through the efforts of Dr. Christopher Ahmad, MD—the Head Team Physician for the New York Yankees, his son Charles Ahmad, and athletic trainer Frank Alexander, MS, ATC. The book was written and designed to communicate directly and clearly to young athletes. To make sure it resonated with a younger audience, Dr. Ahmad worked directly with Charles, a 7th grade multi-sport athlete, making sure every message was clear to a younger audience. "Understanding Tommy John Surgery and How to Avoid It" will help thousands of young athletes around the country learn how to avoid injury and stay in the game!

Media Contact:

Kristi Horstman

Blueliner Marketing

C: 617-596-9315

kristi@blueliner.io

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youth-injury-prevention-through-early-education-300654526.html

SOURCE Dr. Christopher Ahmad, MD