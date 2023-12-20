YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on December 28, 2023

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. ("YS Biopharma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YS), a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that upon the receipt of a notice from the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, it would hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will be held at Building No. 2, 38 Yongda Road, Daxing Biomedical Industry Park, Daxing District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China, on December 28, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., Beijing Time (GMT+8). The proposals to be submitted for shareholders' approval at the extraordinary general meeting are the removal of each of Hui Shao, Bo Tan, Ajit Shetty, Viren T Mehta, Shaojing Tong and Rachel Yu as a director of the Company and the appointment of each of Nan Zhang, Yun Zhang, Lui Chi Keung and Jingxian Li as a director of the Company. December 20, 2023 has been fixed as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of the extraordinary general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of record of the Company's ordinary shares at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the extraordinary general meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof.

About YS Biopharma Co., Ltd.

YS Biopharma is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It has developed a proprietary PIKA® immunomodulating technology platform and a new generation of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Shingles, and other virus infections. YS Biopharma operates in China, the United States, Singapore, and the Philippines, and is led by a management team that combines rich local expertise and global experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. For more information, please visit investor.ysbiopharm.com.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

