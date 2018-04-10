Yum China CEO Joins Boao Forum's Women Leaders Roundtable

"It was an honor to discuss important gender issues with an inspirational group of women," said Joey Wat. "I believe that women in China today have the opportunity to excel in any aspect of their lives and I encourage all women to aim high and pursue their dreams."

"At Yum China, we are deeply committed to providing a meritocratic workplace and rewarding all high performing employees with an ambition to succeed, regardless of gender," added Ms. Wat.

As of the end of 2017, Yum China employed over 270,000 women, representing nearly 61.5% percent of all employees, and the Company continues to make great strides in nurturing talented female leaders across all management levels. Currently 6 out of the 13 members of Yum China's Leadership Team are women. In 2017, Yum China was added to the State Street Global Advisors' (SSGA) Gender Diversity Index, joining a select group of companies committed to closing gender gaps and advancing women through gender diversity on their boards and in senior leadership positions.

Every year, the Boao Forum for Asia gathers leaders from government, politics, business and society from across the globe to discuss the most prevalent social and economic issues confronting the world today. The theme of this year's conference was "An Open and Innovative Asia for a World of Greater Prosperity."

