"We take great care of our employees," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. "Families provide so much care and support for RGMs that enable them to perform and thrive at work, and it is fantastic that we are in a position to give back through this program."

"This RGM Family Care Program demonstrates Yum China's strong commitment to the RGM#1 culture. In November 2016, we announced that Yum China would grant Restricted Stock Units to all qualified RGMs. We also provide a comprehensive program that is designed to help RGMs grow and thrive, including clear career development plans and continuous education on critical business and market trends," added Ms. Wat.

The RGM Family Care Program will provide supplementary insurance coverage to the children, spouses and parents of eligible RGMs. Accidental injury insurance will be extended to their children and spouses. The parents of eligible RGMs will be covered by a new critical illness insurance plan, as well as benefit from certain expedited medical services.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a Mexican-inspired quick-service restaurant brand. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep and East Dawning concepts outright.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yum-china-launches-family-care-program-for-restaurant-general-managers-300619945.html

SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc