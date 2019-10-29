Yum China Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

SHANGHAI, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC) today reported unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Reported GAAP results include Special Items, which are excluded from adjusted measures. Special Items are not allocated to any segment and therefore only impact reported GAAP results of Yum China. See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Adjusted Measures" within this release.

Third Quarter Highlights

Total revenues increased 5% year over year to $2.3 billion from $2.2 billion (8% year over year increase excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X")).

increased 5% year over year to from (8% year over year increase excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X")). Total system sales grew 8% year over year, with growth of 10% at KFC and 3% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.

grew 8% year over year, with growth of 10% at KFC and 3% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X. Same-store sales grew 2% year over year, with a 3% increase at KFC and a 1% increase at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.

grew 2% year over year, with a 3% increase at KFC and a 1% increase at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X. Restaurant margin was 17.7%, compared with 17.6% in the prior year period.

was 17.7%, compared with 17.6% in the prior year period. Operating Profit increased 11% year over year to $300 million from $269 million (14% year over year increase excluding F/X).

increased 11% year over year to from (14% year over year increase excluding F/X). Effective tax rate was 26.9%.

Net Income increased 11% to $223 million from $203 million in the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in operating profit and mark to market gain from our equity investment in Meituan Dianping.

increased 11% to from in the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in operating profit and mark to market gain from our equity investment in Meituan Dianping. Diluted EPS increased 14% to $0.58 from $0.51 in the prior year period (8% year over year increase excluding the $0.03 per share mark to market gain from our equity investment in Meituan Dianping).

increased 14% to from in the prior year period (8% year over year increase excluding the per share mark to market gain from our equity investment in Meituan Dianping). Opened 231 new restaurants during the quarter, bringing total store count to 8,917 across more than 1,300 cities.

Key Financial Results



Third Quarter 2019



Year to Date Ended 9/30/2019

% Change



% Change

System Sales

Same-Store

Sales

Net New

Units

Operating

Profit



System Sales

Same-Store

Sales

Net New

Units

Operating

Profit Yum China +8

+2

+7

+11



+9

+4

+7

(6) KFC +10

+3

+9

+12



+11

+4

+9

+4 Pizza Hut +3

+1

+2

(29)



+3

+1

+2

+9





Third Quarter





Year to Date Ended 9/30 (in US$ million, except











% Change















% Change for per share data and percentages)

2019



2018

Reported

Ex F/X



2019

2018

Reported

Ex F/X Operating Profit $ 300

$ 269

+11

+14



$ 807

$ 857

(6)

(1) Adjusted Operating Profit[1] $ 300

$ 269

+11

+14



$ 807

$ 759

+6

+12 Net Income $ 223

$ 203

+11

+14



$ 623

$ 634

(2)

+4 Adjusted Net Income[1] $ 223

$ 203

+11

+14



$ 631

$ 560

+13

+19 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.59

$ 0.53

+11

+15



$ 1.65

$ 1.64

+1

+6 Adjusted Basic Earnings Per







































Common Share[1] $ 0.59

$ 0.53

+11

+15



$ 1.67

$ 1.45

+15

+21 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.58

$ 0.51

+14

+16



$ 1.60

$ 1.59

+1

+6 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per







































Common Share[1] $ 0.58

$ 0.51

+14

+16



$ 1.62

$ 1.41

+15

+21 [1]See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Adjusted Measures" included in the accompanying tables of this release for further details. Note: All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago.

NM refers to changes over 100%, from negative to positive amounts or from zero to an amount. Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. System sales and same-store sales percentages exclude the impact of F/X.

CEO and CFO Comments

Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, commented, "We are pleased with our continued strong performance in the third quarter, which was driven by our competitive positioning, leading digital capabilities and ongoing innovation across the business. We achieved our 12th consecutive quarter of system sales growth since the spin-off, highlighting the strength of our business model and demonstrating our ability to effectively adapt to changing market conditions. KFC delivered solid sales and profit growth as we strategically decreased promotion intensity to protect margins. Pizza Hut maintained positive sales momentum with a decline in margin during the quarter due to the important and necessary long-term investments in the revitalization program."

"We will continue to build on KFC's resilient business model, cement the revitalization of Pizza Hut, invest in the growth of our smaller brands and sharpen our industry-leading digital ecosystem, which enables us to meet customer demands and manage the business effectively," continued Ms. Wat. "We are cautiously optimistic about the future because we see significant growth opportunities in China, and we will focus on leveraging our competitive advantages to succeed in this dynamic environment."

Andy Yeung, CFO of Yum China, added, "I am very excited to have joined the Yum China team and am pleased to be reporting another strong set of quarterly results, which highlight Yum China's strength in many areas. We continued rapid expansion of our store network and maintained very healthy cash payback for our new stores. We also delivered strong sales, operating profit and EPS growth despite continued pressure from higher chicken and labor costs. In addition, we returned $109 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in the quarter. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on driving sales and managing costs while making prudent investments to drive long-term growth. As always, we remain committed to driving significant overall value to our shareholders."

Dividend and Share Repurchase

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share on Yum China's common stock, payable as of the close of business on December 17, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 26, 2019 .

per share on Yum China's common stock, payable as of the close of business on to shareholders of record as of the close of business on . During the third quarter, we repurchased approximately 1.4 million shares of Yum China common stock for $64.0 million at an average price of $44.70 per share.

Digital and Delivery

As of September 30, 2019 , the KFC loyalty program had over 200 million members and the Pizza Hut loyalty program had over 65 million members, an increase of 55 million and 15 million, respectively, year over year.

, the KFC loyalty program had over 200 million members and the Pizza Hut loyalty program had over 65 million members, an increase of 55 million and 15 million, respectively, year over year. Digital payments accounted for 91% of Company sales in the quarter, an increase of 9 percentage points year over year.

Delivery contributed to 20% of Company sales in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 3 percentage points year over year. Delivery services are now available in 1,225 cities, up from 1,063 cities at the end of the prior year period.

New-Unit Development and Asset Upgrade

The Company opened 231 new restaurants and remodeled 222 restaurants in the third quarter of 2019.





New Units



Restaurant Count



Third Quarter

Year to Date



As of 9/30



2019

Ended 9/30/2019



2019

2018 Yum China

231

646



8,917

8,313 KFC

174

501



6,324

5,800 Pizza Hut

24

84



2,255

2,215 Others[2]

33

61



338

298 [2] Others include Little Sheep, East Dawning, Taco Bell and COFFii & JOY.

Restaurant Margin

In the third quarter of 2019, Yum China restaurant margin was 17.7%, as compared with 17.6% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to sales leverage, productivity improvement and other cost savings, partially offset by wage and commodity inflation and promotional activities.



Third Quarter





Year to Date Ended 9/30







2019



2018



% pts change





2019



2018



% pts change



Yum China



17.7 %



17.6 %



+0.1







17.0 %



16.9 %



+0.1



KFC



20.1 %



19.2 %



+0.9







18.8 %



19.0 %



(0.2)



Pizza Hut



11.4 %



13.8 %



(2.4)







12.4 %



11.8 %



+0.6





2019 Outlook

The Company continues to expect fiscal year 2019 targets as follows:

Between 800 and 850 gross new units.



Capital expenditures between $475 million and $525 million .

and .

Effective tax rate below 28%, excluding any impact from the Company's equity investment in Meituan Dianping.

The Company provides its effective tax rate outlook excluding any impact from its investment in Meituan Dianping, which will be subject to mark to market accounting and may be significant.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including under "2019 Outlook."



About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. The Company had more than 8,900 restaurants in over 1,300 cities at the end of September 2019. In 2019, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2019 in China by the Top Employers Institute. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com .

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in US$ million, except per share data) (unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change

Year to Date Ended

% Change

9/30/2019

9/30/2018

B/(W)

9/30/2019

9/30/2018

B/(W) Revenues

































Company sales $ 2,097

$ 2,008

4



$ 6,112

$ 5,912

3

Franchise fees and income

38



36

7





113



110

3

Revenues from transactions with

































franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

172



159

8





496



461

8

Other revenues

12



9

39





26



18

45

Total revenues

2,319



2,212

5





6,747



6,501

4

Costs and Expenses, Net

































Company restaurants

































Food and paper

651



610

(7)





1,896



1,775

(7)

Payroll and employee benefits

455



430

(6)





1,371



1,296

(6)

Occupancy and other operating expenses

619



615

(1)





1,804



1,841

2

Company restaurant expenses

1,725



1,655

(4)





5,071



4,912

(3)

General and administrative expenses

117



119

—





340



334

(2)

Franchise expenses

19



18

(3)





55



55

1

Expenses for transactions with

































franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

167



156

(7)





488



454

(7)

Other operating costs and expenses

9



6

(56)





20



17

(21)

Closures and impairment (income) expenses, net

(1)



(1)

18





14



15

6

Other income, net

(17)



(10)

73





(48)



(143)

(67)

Total costs and expenses, net

2,019



1,943

(4)





5,940



5,644

(5)

Operating Profit

300



269

11





807



857

(6)

Interest income, net

10



10

6





29



28

4

Investment gain

12



—

NM





39



—

NM

Income Before Income Taxes

322



279

15





875



885

(1)

Income tax provision

(87)



(67)

(28)





(226)



(227)

1

Net income – including noncontrolling interests

235



212

11





649



658

(1)

Net income – noncontrolling interests

12



9

(26)





26



24

(6)

Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc. $ 223

$ 203

11



$ 623

$ 634

(2)

Effective tax rate

26.9%



24.2%

(2.7) ppts.



25.8%



25.%7

(0.1) ppts.



































Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.59

$ 0.53







$ 1.65

$ 1.64





Weighted average shares outstanding

































(in millions)

377



384









378



386









































Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.58

$ 0.51







$ 1.60

$ 1.59





Weighted average shares outstanding

































(in millions)

388



394









389



398









































Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.12

$ 0.10







$ 0.36

$ 0.30









































Company sales

100.0%



100.0%









100.0%



100.0%





Food and paper

31.0



30.4

(0.6) ppts.



31.0



30.0

(1.0) ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

21.7



21.4

(0.3) ppts.



22.4



21.9

(0.5) ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

29.6



30.6

1.0 ppts.



29.6



31.2

1.6 ppts. Restaurant margin

17.7%



17.6%

0.1 ppts.



17.0%



16.9%

0.1 ppts. Operating margin

14.3%



13.4%

0.9 ppts.



13.2%



14.5%

(1.3) ppts.

Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. KFC Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)



Quarter Ended

% Change

Year to Date Ended

% Change

9/30/2019

9/30/2018

B/(W)

9/30/2019

9/30/2018

B/(W) Revenues

































Company sales $ 1,546

$ 1,452

6



$ 4,495

$ 4,248

6

Franchise fees and income

35



34

4





104



104

1

Revenues from transactions with

































franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

16



15

9





48



47

3

Other revenues

1



—

NM





1



—

NM

Total revenues

1,598



1,501

6





4,648



4,399

6

Costs and Expenses, Net

































Company restaurants

































Food and paper

477



444

(7)





1,403



1,281

(10)

Payroll and employee benefits

311



297

(5)





942



879

(7)

Occupancy and other operating expenses

447



432

(3)





1,305



1,281

(2)

Company restaurant expenses

1,235



1,173

(5)





3,650



3,441

(6)

General and administrative expenses

50



44

(16)





148



135

(10)

Franchise expenses

18



17

(2)





53



53

—

Expenses for transactions with

































franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates

16



15

(4)





48



47

(2)

Closures and impairment expenses, net

—



—

NM





7



6

(7)

Other income, net

(16)



(12)

34





(46)



(42)

7

Total costs and expenses, net

1,303



1,237

(5)





3,860



3,640

(6)

Operating Profit $ 295

$ 264

12



$ 788

$ 759

4

Company sales

100.0%



100.0%









100.0%



100.0%





Food and paper

30.9



30.6

(0.3) ppts.



31.2



30.2

(1.0) ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

20.1



20.4

0.3 ppts.



21.0



20.7

(0.3) ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

28.9



29.8

0.9 ppts.



29.0



30.1

1.1 ppts. Restaurant margin

20.1%



19.2%

0.9 ppts.



18.8%



19%.0

(0.2) ppts. Operating margin

19.1%



18.1%

1.0 ppts.



17.%5



17.8%

(0.3) ppts.

Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.