Yuma Energy, Inc. Announces 2017 Financial Results

Year End 2017 Highlights

Yuma spud its first San Andres horizontal well in December 2017 and completed it during the first quarter of 2018. All of the associated facilities have been installed and the well is currently in the early stages of production, recovering frac fluids and dewatering the near wellbore area.

Net average production for the year ended December 31, 2017 was 2,454 Boe/d, or 34.8% higher than the net average production for the prior year of 1,820 Boe/d.

Yuma reduced its debt by $11.8 million during 2017, bringing its bank debt down to $27.7 million.

Yuma closed its common stock offering of 10,100,000 shares of common stock in October 2017 (including 500,000 shares purchased pursuant to the underwriters' overallotment option) for gross proceeds of $10,100,000 before deducting underwriters' fees and offering expenses.

Management Comments

Sam L. Banks, CEO of Yuma Energy, Inc., commented, "We are looking forward to the results of our first San Andres horizontal well, and continuing to expand our position in the play. During 2018, we intend to take advantage of the low-risk and low-cost growth opportunities within our existing inventory, continue the development and expansion of our San Andres play, and actively pursue acquisitions and mergers."

Oil and Natural Gas Reserves – SEC Prices

The table below summarizes the Company's estimated proved reserves at December 31, 2017, which were prepared in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") guidelines by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. ("NSAI"), an independent petroleum engineering firm. In preparing its report, NSAI evaluated 100% of the Company's properties at December 31, 2017.

Proved reserves were calculated using prices equal to the twelve-month unweighted arithmetic average of the first-day-of-the-month prices for each of the preceding twelve months, which were $51.34 per Bbl West Texas Intermediate and $2.976 per MMBtu Henry Hub, for the year ended December 31, 2017. Adjustments were made for location and grade. The information in the following table does not give any effect to or reflect the Company's commodity derivatives.



Oil (MBbls)

Natural Gas

Liquids

(MBbls)

Natural Gas

(MMcf)

Total

(MBoe)(1)

Present Value

Discounted at 10%

($ in thousands) (2) Proved developed 1,763

1,009

21,131

6,295

$ 64,028 Proved undeveloped 599

285

2,465

1,295

8,875 Total proved 2,362

1,294

23,596

7,590

$ 72,903



















(1) Barrels of oil equivalent have been calculated on the basis of six thousand cubic feet (Mcf) of natural gas equal to one barrel of oil equivalent (Boe).

(2) PV10 is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Financial Results

Production

The following table presents the net quantities of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids produced and sold by the Company for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, and the average sales price per unit sold.





Years Ended December 31,



2017

2016 Production volumes:







Crude oil and condensate (Bbls)

250,343

172,003 Natural gas (Mcf)

3,085,613

2,326,400 Natural gas liquids (Bbls)

131,155

104,689 Total (Boe) (1)

895,767

664,425 Average prices realized:







Crude oil and condensate (per Bbl)

$50.32

$42.21 Natural gas (per Mcf)

$3.05

$2.45 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)

$26.08

$17.33



(1) Barrels of oil equivalent have been calculated on the basis of six thousand cubic feet (Mcf) of natural gas equal to one barrel of oil equivalent (Boe).

Revenues

The following table presents the Company's revenues for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016.



Years Ended December 31,

2017

2016 Sales of natural gas and crude oil:





Crude oil and condensate $ 12,596,983

$ 7,260,169 Natural gas 9,425,676

5,697,879 Natural gas liquids 3,420,942

1,814,660 Total revenues $ 25,443,601

$ 14,772,708









Expenses

The Company's lease operating expenses ("LOE") and LOE per Boe for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, are set forth below:



Years Ended December 31,

2017

2016 Lease operating expenses $ 6,715,337

$ 3,303,789 Severance, ad valorem taxes and marketing 4,321,976

2,259,841 Total LOE $ 11,037,313

$ 5,563,630







LOE per Boe $12.32

$8.37 LOE per Boe without severance, ad valorem taxes and marketing $7.50

$4.97

Commodity Derivative Instruments

Commodity derivative instruments open as of December 31, 2017 are provided below. Natural gas prices are NYMEX Henry Hub prices, and crude oil prices are NYMEX West Texas Intermediate.





2018

Settlement

2019

Settlement (1) NATURAL GAS (MMBtu):







Swaps







Volume

1,725,133

373,906 Price

$3.00

$3.00









CRUDE OIL (Bbls):







Swaps







Volume

195,152

156,320 Price

$53.17

$53.77













(1) Represents volumes through March 2019.

About Yuma Energy, Inc.

Yuma Energy, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is an independent Houston-based exploration and production company focused on acquiring, developing and exploring for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources. Historically, the Company's operations have focused on onshore properties located in central and southern Louisiana and southeastern Texas where it has a long history of drilling, developing and producing both oil and natural gas assets. More recently, the Company has begun acquiring acreage in Yoakum County, Texas, with plans to explore and develop oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. Finally, the Company has operated positions in Kern County, California, and non-operated positions in the East Texas Woodbine and the Bakken Shale in North Dakota. Its common stock is listed on the NYSE American under the trading symbol "YUMA."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects," "believes," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "potential," "possible," or "probable" or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "will," "should," or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved. The forward-looking statements include statements about future operations, and estimates of reserve and production volumes. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with expectations is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the risks of the oil and natural gas industry (for example, operational risks in exploring for, developing and producing crude oil and natural gas); risks and uncertainties involving geology of oil and natural gas deposits; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; revisions to reserve estimates as a result of changes in commodity prices; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to future production, costs and expenses; potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; health, safety and environmental risks and risks related to weather; declines in oil and natural gas prices; inability of management to execute its plans to meet its goals, shortages of drilling equipment, oil field personnel and services, unavailability of gathering systems, pipelines and processing facilities and the possibility that government policies may change. The Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and other SEC filings discuss some of the important risk factors identified that may affect its business, results of operations, and financial condition. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Yuma Energy, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)









December 31,

December 31,

2017

2016







ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 137,363

$ 3,625,686 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts:





Trade 4,496,316

4,827,798 Officer and employees 53,979

68,014 Other 1,004,479

1,757,337 Prepayments 976,462

1,063,418 Other deferred charges 347,490

284,305







Total current assets 7,016,089

11,626,558







OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES (full cost method):





Proved properties 494,216,531

488,723,905 Unproved properties - not subject to amortization 6,794,372

3,656,989









501,010,903

492,380,894 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (421,165,400)

(410,440,433)







Net oil and gas properties 79,845,503

81,940,461







OTHER PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT:





Land, buildings and improvements 1,600,000

1,600,000 Other property and equipment 2,845,459

7,136,530

4,445,459

8,736,530 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,409,535)

(5,349,145)







Net other property and equipment 3,035,924

3,387,385







OTHER ASSETS AND DEFERRED CHARGES:





Deposits 467,592

467,306 Other noncurrent assets 270,842

517,201







Total other assets and deferred charges 738,434

984,507







TOTAL ASSETS $ 90,635,950

$ 97,938,911









Yuma Energy, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – CONTINUED (Unaudited)









December 31,

December 31,

2017

2016







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Current maturities of debt $ 651,124

$ 599,341 Accounts payable, principally trade 11,931,218

11,009,631 Commodity derivative instruments 903,003

1,340,451 Asset retirement obligations 277,355

376,735 Other accrued liabilities 2,295,438

2,572,680







Total current liabilities 16,058,138

15,898,838







LONG-TERM DEBT 27,700,000

39,500,000







OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:





Asset retirement obligations 10,189,058

9,819,648 Commodity derivative instruments 336,406

1,215,551 Deferred rent 290,566

- Employee stock awards 191,110

-







Total other noncurrent liabilities 11,007,140

11,035,199







COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 18)













EQUITY





Series D convertible preferred stock





($0.001 par value, 7,000,000 authorized, 1,904,391 issued and outstanding





as of December 31, 2017, and 1,776,718 issued and outstanding as of





December 31, 2016) 1,904

1,777 Common stock





($0.001 par value, 100 million shares authorized, 22,661,758 outstanding as of





December 31, 2017 and 12,201,884 outstanding as of December 31, 2016) 22,662

12,202 Additional paid-in capital 55,064,685

43,877,563 Treasury stock at cost (13,343 shares as of December 31, 2017 and -0- shares as of December 31, 2016) (25,278)

- Accumulated earnings (deficit) (19,193,301)

(12,386,668)







Total equity 35,870,672

31,504,874







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 90,635,950

$ 97,938,911









Yuma Energy, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Years Ended December 31,

2017

2016







REVENUES:





Sales of natural gas and crude oil $ 25,443,601

$ 14,772,708







EXPENSES:





Lease operating and production costs 11,037,313

5,563,630 General and administrative – stock-based compensation 2,381,365

1,731,969 General and administrative – other 6,934,381

12,727,328 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 10,955,203

8,239,802 Asset retirement obligation accretion expense 557,683

254,573 Impairment of oil and gas properties -

20,654,848 Bad debt expense 335,567

556,407 Total expenses 32,201,512

49,728,557







LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (6,757,911)

(34,955,849)







OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):





Net gains (losses) from commodity derivatives 2,554,934

(3,775,254) Interest expense (1,734,807)

(659,572) Gain (loss) on other property and equipment 484,768

(838,473) Other, net 60,248

55,779 Total other income (expense) 1,365,143

(5,217,520)







LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (5,392,768)

(40,173,369)







Income tax expense - deferred -

1,425,964







NET LOSS (5,392,768)

(41,599,333)







PREFERRED STOCK:





Dividends paid in kind 1,413,865

1,323,641 Loss on retirement of DPAC Series "A" Preferred Stock -

(271,914)







NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO





COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (6,806,633)

$ (42,651,060)







LOSS PER COMMON SHARE:





Basic ($0.46)

($5.13) Diluted ($0.46)

($5.13)







WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF





COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:





Basic 14,815,991

8,317,777 Diluted 14,815,991

8,317,777









Yuma Energy, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Year Ended December 31,

2017

2016 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in)





operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ (5,392,768)

$ (41,599,333) Depreciation, depletion and amortization of property and equipment 10,955,203

8,239,802 Impairment of oil and gas properties -

20,654,848 Amortization of debt issuance costs 363,485

148,970 Net deferred income tax expense -

1,425,964 Deferred rent liability, net 279,795

- Stock-based compensation expense 2,381,365

1,731,969 Settlement of asset retirement obligations (1,045,257)

(287,902) Asset retirement obligation accretion expense 557,683

254,573 Bad debt expense 335,567

556,406 Net (gains) losses from commodity derivatives (2,554,934)

3,775,254 (Gain) loss on sales of fixed assets (556,141)

5,316 Loss on write-off of abandoned facilities 71,373

829,039 (Gain) loss on write-off of liabilities net of assets (58,994)

4,118 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Decrease in accounts receivable 285,051

3,698,004 Decrease in prepaids, deposits and other assets 86,670

353,889 Decrease in accounts payable and other current and





non-current liabilities (2,462,040)

(4,090,155) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 3,246,058

(4,299,238)







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital expenditures for oil and gas properties (10,704,535)

(10,066,999) Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties 5,400,563

1,152,958 Merger with Yuma California -

1,887,426 Proceeds from sale of other fixed assets 645,791

- Derivative settlements 1,238,341

1,607,365 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (3,419,840)

(5,419,250)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from borrowings on senior credit facility 13,275,000

18,700,000 Repayment of borrowings on senior credit facility (25,075,000)

(9,000,000) Proceeds from borrowings - insurance financing 763,244

247,013 Repayments of borrowings - insurance financing (711,461)

(49,625) Debt issuance costs (353,593)

(208,985) Proceeds net of costs from common stock offering 8,812,547

- Treasury stock repurchases (25,278)

(408,323) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES (3,314,541)

9,280,080







NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (3,488,323)

(438,408)







CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF YEAR 3,625,686

4,064,094







CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR $ 137,363

$ 3,625,686







Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Interest payments (net of interest capitalized) $ 1,369,353

$ 590,160 Interest capitalized $ 317,691

$ 26,121 Income tax refund $ 20,699

$ - Supplemental disclosure of significant non-cash activity:





(Increase) decrease in capital expenditures financed by accounts payable $ (2,608,232)

$ 323,910

Yuma Energy, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unaudited

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measure of PV10, as calculated by the Company below, is intended to provide readers with meaningful information that supplements our financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These disclosures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Further, this non-GAAP measure should only be considered in conjunction with financial statements and disclosures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, such as net income or loss, operating income or loss, standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows or any other GAAP measure of financial position or results of operations.

PV10

Present Value Discounted at 10% ("PV10") is a Non-GAAP measure that differs from the GAAP measure "standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows" in that PV10 is calculated without regard to future income taxes. Management believes that the presentation of the PV10 value is relevant and useful to investors because it presents the estimated discounted future net cash flows attributable to the Company's estimated proved reserves independent of its income tax attributes, thereby isolating the intrinsic value of the estimated future cash flows attributable to the Company's reserves. Because many factors that are unique to each individual company impact the amount of future income taxes to be paid, the Company believes the use of a pre-tax measure provides greater comparability of assets when evaluating companies. For these reasons, management uses, and believes the industry generally uses, the PV10 measure in evaluating and comparing acquisition candidates and assessing the potential return on investment related to investments in oil and natural gas properties. PV10 does not necessarily represent the fair market value of oil and natural gas properties.

PV10 is not a measure of financial or operational performance under GAAP, nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows as defined under GAAP. The table below provides a reconciliation of the Company's PV10 to the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows ($ in thousands).

Present value of estimated future net revenues (PV10) $ 72,903 Future income taxes discounted at 10% - Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows $ 72,903

