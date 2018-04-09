Zack Chen, Founder of Impressions Holdings, Accepts Invite to Join Forbes Technology Council

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for thought-leaders, innovators, and people-to-known within the technology industry. Members of the Tech Council form a curated network of successful peers who are prompted to submit articles and tips about their industry or topics relating to their expertise to help the overarching community learn from their collective knowledge. Chen, an under-30 CEO who lead his company to millions in revenue over a few short years, was a "great fit for this council," according to a member of the Forbes Council team.

Organized by the team behind the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), Forbes Councils also acknowledged that Zack had previously been recognized as one of the best search engine optimization (SEO) experts in the U.S.A. Furthermore, his company achieved 3-year revenue growth of 1,574%, landing Impressions on Inc. 5000 as the #20 Fastest Growing U.S. Software Company. A number of factors made this feat especially unique.



Firstly, Impressions was bootstrap-funded from roughly $5,000. Over the course of 5 years, the business has grown to approximately $2 million in revenue per year and has done so without undertaking any equity financing or incurring any long-term debt. In addition, the team has been able to manage this growing business with no in-house employees, with the exception of the three original founders.



"We remain nimble and lean through programmatic automation and semi-automation," says CEO / Founder Zack Chen.

