Zarbee's Naturals® Launches its First Children's Multivitamin Gummy with Iron

In addition to its Complete Multivitamin +Iron gummy, Zarbee's released a Complete Multivitamin +Probiotic gummy and Complete Multivitamin +Immune gummy, all made with real honey and specially formulated to help fill nutritional gaps in growing children*. Unlike many gummy vitamins, these products contain no high fructose corn syrup, gluten, gelatin or artificial flavors or sweeteners.

"Despite parents' best efforts, kids may not always get all the vitamins and minerals they need on a daily basis," said Dr. Zak Zarbock, MD, founder of Zarbee's Naturals. "Regardless of your child's eating habits – whether they are 'foodies' or the pickiest of eaters – a multivitamin is a great way to fill any nutritional gaps and ensure they're getting enough of the essential vitamins and minerals they need every day."

In partnership with Amazon, Zarbee's also released a brand-new Baby Bee Essentials Gift Set complete with a bee romper and products such as Gripe Water and the #1 selling petroleum-free Baby Soothing Chest Rub. Now available on Amazon and through Amazon's Baby Registry, the gift box gives new and expecting parents a wide range of choices to help babies be their best.

"Since it was founded over ten years ago, Zarbee's Naturals has become a leading health and wellness brand," said Bret Furio, CEO. "It is recommended by thousands of pediatricians and loved by millions of parents across the country."

The new multivitamins are available nationwide in the vitamin and wellness sections of stores like CVS/Pharmacy, Target, Walmart and Walgreen's with a suggested retail price of $13.99-$14.99. The new Baby Bee Essentials Gift Set is available on Amazon for $39. Individual products are available nationally.

