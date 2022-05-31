Zeblok Joins the Intel Disruptor Initiative as a Gold Status Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeblok makes critical partnerships and has been elevated to Intel Partner Gold status as they accept an invitation to the Disruptor program. The Intel Disruptor Initiative allows companies to push the limits of innovation by joining forces to maximize optimization efficiency.

Zeblok receiving Intel's support is a significant milestone. Intel supports its members by driving growth through technical enablement, allowing Disruptor innovators to accelerate their time-to-market with early access to hardware and software. In addition, expert engineers work closely with Disruptor teams to understand their business and ensure that future releases continue to deliver optimized performance. Account Manager at Intel Disruptor program Eric James triumphs, "We are incredibly excited to welcome Zeblok to the Intel Disruptor Program! Leveraging software optimizations within Intel's OneAPI and OpenVINO toolkits, Zeblok's approach to AI orchestration within the enterprise and at the Edge drastically reduces the engineering and business effort required for AI projects."

Zeblok is also announcing a partnership with CoreStack during their talk at the Intelligent Infrastructure Conference on April 28th in Track B - Edge in the Public Realm entitled "Augmenting and Scaling Connected Edge for AI, Automation and Governance." Mouli Narayanan, CEO, Zeblok, and Sab Arumugam, CTO, CoreStack, will be joining forces at the Intelligent Infrastructure Conference. They will be discussing what we can learn from the market and its suitability for the infrastructure environment. Zeblok provides the ability to scale AI at the Edge, while CoreStack provides governance comprising security and compliance.

Integrated intelligent infrastructure is essential for accelerating economic growth into the new digitized age. The Intelligent Infrastructure Conference program addresses the critical challenges in making this innovation a reality, including finding new models for collaboration on shared infrastructure, new models for sharing data, new approaches to standards, regulation & compliance, and implementations of the latest technologies.

By 2035, there will be one trillion Edge devices, requiring many millions of MECs. Zeblok's Ai-MicroCloud® can bring intelligence to your infrastructure today, enabling you to seize your share of that future reality. So, it's time to harness the potential of artificial intelligence edge computing.

Zeblok's Ai-MicroCloud™ solves the problem of scaling at the Edge, making it easy to deploy AI inferences to thousands of Edge locations with end-to-end lifecycle management. In addition, Zeblok also addresses critical enterprise AI gaps, including optimizing AI/ML models for heterogeneous chipsets. Furthermore, Zeblok's Ai-MicroCloud™ turns each SmartPoint kiosk into a cloud data center at the Edge, enabling innovative new business models, providing Ai applications at the Edge, and opening new markets which were previously inaccessible.

