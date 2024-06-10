Zenni Optical Expands Vision Care with Launch of Contact Lenses

The New Product Offering Aims to Enhance Comprehensive Eyecare Solutions for All

NOVATO, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 20 years, Zenni Optical has operated as the world's leading online eyewear retailer, creating and selling their own collection of thousands of affordable and quality eyeglass frames. Now, Zenni is proud to announce that starting today, the brand will begin offering contact lenses from some of the world's most premium manufacturers, including CooperVision, and Bausch + Lomb, with more coming soon.

The significant expansion of product offerings aims to provide a more comprehensive slate of eye care solutions to a broader audience and reflects Zenni's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of their customers. With this addition, Zenni will truly act as a one-stop-shop for consumers, offering an all-encompassing variety of eye care options in one convenient location that caters to any need.

"We are incredibly proud of the legacy Zenni has built in providing affordable eye care to individuals around the world," said David Ting, Global Chief Technology Officer and General Manager at Zenni Optical. "The decision to offer contact lenses has been in the works for a long time and will help us further our goal of making vision care accessible to as many people as possible. Whether our customers prefer glasses or contact lenses, we now provide vision solutions that suit anyone's lifestyle and vision needs."

Available in a wide range of prescriptions and options, including daily, bi-weekly, and monthly lenses, these newly available contacts offer something for every individual. To purchase their own pair, users can visit zenni.com/contacts . As a special welcome, first-time contact lens purchasers receive 20% off their order plus free shipping.

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Ghost Gaming, TSM and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Chase Stokes, Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel, and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zennioptical.com/press

