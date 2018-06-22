Zenoss Announces Z Awards Winners at GalaxZ18

The Z Awards nomination categories showcase the achievements of organizations across a broad range of industries that have demonstrated incredible talent, excellent leadership skills, and a vision for new ways to derive value from the Zenoss platform. These teams have realized exceptional business results and return on investment through the adoption of an innovative and effective SDITO strategy. The categories and esteemed winners are as follows:

Innovator of the Year: BBC

Team of the Year: Insight

Implementation of the Year: NTT DATA

ZaaS Implementation of the Year: Nuance Communications

Channel Partner of the Year: Cognizant

Technology Partner of the Year: Nutanix

Services Partner of the Year: SOPRIS Technologies

MSP of the Year: Cegeka

Rookie of the Year: Enbridge

Vision and Innovation - Technology: Juniper Networks

Vision and Innovation - Education: Dartmouth College

Vision and Innovation - Health Care: WEX Health

Vision and Innovation - Government: United States Air Force

ZenMaster of the Year: Sean Hummel, Department of Veterans Affairs

The Zenoss core value of "Customers for Life" remains the driving force behind the annual Z Awards. GalaxZ is the IT monitoring conference of the year, focusing on trends in the IT ecosystem and providing insight on new ways to monitor and analyze the complex infrastructures that drive business success.

"At its core, our annual GalaxZ event is about three days of in-person dialogue, sharing best practices, and building connections among our customers throughout the IT ecosystem," said Brian Wilson, chief customer officer at Zenoss. "We are proud to publicly present this year's Z Awards to those who stand out for their incredible leadership and commitment to software-defined IT operations."

GalaxZ18 sponsors include Google Cloud, NTT DATA, Datalink, SOPRIS Technologies, Everbridge, Higher Logic, LayerX Technologies, Nutanix, NWN Corporation, SaltStack, AgileCraft, BigPanda, Cascadeo, Harness, ServiceNow, SoftServe, Verinon Technology Solutions and other valued partners. Sponsors will offer product demonstrations throughout the conference, and company representatives will be available for discussions.

For more information, visit https://galaxz.zenoss.com.

Additional Resources

Connect With Zenoss on LinkedIn

Follow Zenoss on Twitter

Find Zenoss on Facebook

Bookmark the Zenoss Blog

Visit the Zenoss Newsroom

Contact Zenoss

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. As the leader in software-defined IT operations, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to predict and eliminate outages in hybrid IT environments, dramatically reducing downtime and IT spend.



Media Contact:

Alison Guzzio

aguzzio@zenoss.com

484-459-3243

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zenoss-announces-z-awards-winners-at-galaxz18-300670761.html

SOURCE Zenoss Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zenoss.com

