Zero-commission trading app TradeUP launches S&P 500 Contest with weekly cash prizes of up to $5000

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TradeUP is launching its S&P 500 Contest and inviting clients to make a daily prediction on whether the S&P 500 go up or down on the following trading day. Clients, both new and current, who guess correctly will win a slice of the weekly cash prize of up to $5000. Entering the daily contest is free and only requires a TradeUP account. Additional chances for entry can be obtained through daily interactions with the TradeUP app and with qualifying deposits. The promotional contest runs weekly from Sep 7th, 2020 until Dec 31st, 2020 giving participants multiple opportunities to win prizes. Clients will be able to access this promotion through TradeUP's Reward Center.

In order to participate, clients will need to obtain coins which can be used to place a wager on whether the S&P 500 will rise or fall on the following trading day. Clients can obtain coins for free with the completion of daily tasks within the TradeUP app. Some of these tasks include using the news feature or completing a trade in the TradeUP app. New users have additional opportunities to obtain coins which include making a qualifying deposit and inviting friends to TradeUP. Weekly prizes will be distributed based on the number of correct daily guesses made during the week, which means that clients who participate more have a greater chance to win larger prizes.

Launched in January of this year, TradeUP is a fintech-powered trading platform that offers powerful analytical tools and zero commission trading on US stocks, ETFs, and options. TradeUP is striving to build a comprehensive platform for traders of all levels. As noted by Ryan Song, TradeUP's Director, the aim is to create a platform that evolves along with users' needs and advances in technologies. Because of this, TradeUP has focused on providing powerful trading tools in a user-friendly interface. Interactive charts include adjustable views and an array of indicators that are togglable with a few taps. Financial statements, graphs, and other key metrics are a tap away on each listing page. Features such as price alerts, stock screeners, and economic calendars are also provided to keep traders in the loop on market activity. With this approach, TradeUP adds more value to zero commission trading with access to real-time prices, advanced analytical tools, and quick order executions, all in an easy-to-use interface.

For more information, please visit:

https://tradeup.marsco.com/activity/forapp/guess-up-down

Commissions Disclosure

Zero-fee or commission-free trading means $0 commission trading on self-directed individual cash or margin brokerage accounts that trade U.S. exchange-listed stocks and ETFs online. A $0.65 per contract fee applies to options trades. TradeUP also charges commission on Hong Kong stock trading. For more information, see our full pricing details: https://www.itradeup.com/pricing/commissions-us .

Brokerage services in TradeUP are offered by Marsco Investment Corporation. Download TradeUP in the Apple App Store or Google Play for free. For more information, please visit TradeUP's website: https://www.itradeup.com/. Marsco Investment Corporation is a registered brokerage firm at SEC (CRD:18483; SEC: 8-36754), a member of FINRA/SIPC and a member of DTC/NSCC, regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance of a security, market, or financial product does not guarantee future results. Electronic trading poses unique risks to investors. System response and access times may vary due to market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions. The contents of this article shall not be considered a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of securities, futures or other investment products.

